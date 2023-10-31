'Dangerous period': Intel officials warn Israel-Gaza war could inspire terror attacks against Americans in U.S.

WASHINGTON – Americans could be targeted in the U.S. by terrorist groups in the Middle East -- including Al Qaeda and Hezbollah -- inspired by the Israel-Gaza war, intelligence officials warned a Senate panel Tuesday.

“The reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023, but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole other level,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Multiple foreign terror groups have called for attacks against Americans in the U.S., including Al Qaeda issuing its most specific threat in five years, the Islamic State urging followers to target Jewish communities in the U.S. and Europe, and Hezbollah threatening to attack U.S. interests in the Middle East.

“We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration, the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago,” Wray said.

The FBI hasn't detected any coordinated attacks against the U.S. yet based on the Israel-Gaza war, but Wray said the threats have increased.

"It is a time to be concerned," Wray said. "We are in a dangerous period."

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 31, 2023.

Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center Office, said groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS, particularly in west and east Africa, are using the war to spur supporters.

“They are seeking to capitalize on this moment to galvanize supporters and organize for attacks,” Abizaid said.

Iranian-aligned militant groups have attacked U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria 24 times since Oct. 7 with rockets and drones, Abizaid said. But Iran and its aligned groups such as Hezbollah have sought to calibrate their attacks to avoid drawing the U.S. into the war.

“This is a very fine line to walk and in the present regional context, their actions carry the potential for miscalculation,” Abizaid said.

(L-R) US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christine Abizaid are sworn in during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 31, 2023.

To combat the increased terror threat since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the department has educated religious groups and distributed grants to religious groups to defend themselves. Wray said the FBI elevated hate crimes to a national threat priority and has active investigates nationwide.

Wray said it “should be jarring” that the Jewish community accounts for 2.4% of the U.S. population and is the target of 60% of religious based hate crimes.

“The reality is that the Jewish community is uniquely targeted by pretty much every terrorist organization across the spectrum,” Wray said. “They need our help."

