"Dangerous" prisoner escapes from Belknap County Jail

Jul. 26—Federal authorities are asking for the public's help to find a "dangerous" convicted felon who escaped from the Belknap County Jail Monday night.

The U.S. Marshals Service is involved in the search for Peter John Dibiaso, 57, and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Dibiaso was being held at the Belknap County Jail, awaiting trial on charges of being an armed career criminal, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, stalking, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to a news release.

He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair and tattoos on his right hand, left forearm, chest, back, left ankle and left shoulder.

According to published accounts, Dibiaso last year was the subject of a manhunt in Laconia for allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend with a gun. Police at the time said he was armed and dangerous.

Dibiaso was convicted of assault and witness tampering in 2012 for a domestic violence case that made headlines, involving a former girlfriend who at the time was a prosecutor in the Attorney General's Office. He also was previously convicted of burglary and felony firearm possession.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Dibiaso's whereabouts to contact the Belknap County Sheriff's Office at 603-527-5454, or the Marshal Services at 603-225-1632, or submit an anonymous tip by testing information to TIP411.

Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright posted on social media that no force was used during Dibiaso's escape, but he said Dibiaso should be considered "dangerous."

"Do not approach or attempt to apprehend," the sheriff said.

That prompted some to post angry messages about the lack of immediate public notification of the escape. "Next time could you possibly let the staff working at the nursing home know?" one woman wrote. "They had not a clue!"