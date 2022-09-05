Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich

Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police.

Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.

“The video shows the operators riding recklessly, without regard for themselves or anyone else on the road,” according to a post on social media from Sandwich Police. “Pease help us identify these individuals before they hurt themselves or someone else.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sandwich Police at 508-888-1212.

