‘Dangerous rip currents’ off South Florida’s beaches. What this means for swimmers

David J. Neal
·1 min read

There is a risk of high rip currents off ocean beaches in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until 7 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said Saturday night.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the NWS’ coastal hazard message said.

Whether in the Atlantic off Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, Fort Lauderdale or Boca Raton, the NWS says swimmers should:

Swim only near a lifeguard.

If caught in a rip current, relax. Do not swim against the current. Float if you can’t swim.

When you can swim, do so in a manner that follows the shoreline.

If you can’t get out, face the shore, yell and wave for assistance.

This spot in the Florida Keys was just named one of the best coastal cities in America

Florida just banned iguanas, tegu lizards and Burmese pythons. What other species?

