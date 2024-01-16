Dangerous road conditions affect Kansas City area as freezing weather continues

Public safety officials warned of dangerous road conditions Tuesday as freezing temperatures continued to affect the Kansas City metro area.

There had been several crashes across the area Thursday morning, according to Kansas City Scout.

The dashboard reported a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 past southbound Interstate 35, a crash on westbound I-70 at The Paseo and a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 northbound near 210 Highway, among others.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reminded drivers to slow down and check road conditions before they head out using traveler.modot.org/map. Drivers should have a full tank of gas and a winter kit in their car before heading out, MoDOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Drivers should buckle up, slow down and put their phones down if they hit the road, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said.

While crews have been working throughout the night into Tuesday, the City of Olathe said frigid temperatures have made it difficult to treat roads, creating potentially dangerous road conditions.