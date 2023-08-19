‘Dangerous situation’ sends students scrambling at Gwinnett high school football game

Video from the Discovery High School and Central Gwinnett High School football game on Friday night shows students on both sides of the field running from the stands.

In an email sent to parents at Discovery High School, Principal Marci Sledge says there was a “very scary and dangerous situation” during the game’s halftime.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows dozens of students running out of the stands.

It’s unclear what prompted the running or what students may be running from.

Gwinnett police say other agencies had officers there who were not aware of any complaints. When they arrived, they helped disperse the crowd.

“At this time we know of no specific reason or threat that caused the mass of students to run, but will continue to investigate. This is an unfortunate way to end what we hoped would be a healthy rivalry game. We will continue investigate the situation,” Sledge said in her statement to parents.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

