‘Dangerous slide in America.’ Judge in Jan. 6 case says what Florida needs to hear | Editorial

AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Florida man Adam Johnson grinned and preened for the cameras in his Trump ski cap last year as he paraded through the U.S. Capitol carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

He screamed encouragement to his fellow rioters as the Jan. 6 crowds surged through the building after Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. He yelled that a bust of George Washington would make a “great battering ram” to knock down a door to the House chamber, where members huddled inside. He shot video as rioters assaulted and disarmed a police officer. He tried to open a door to what he thought was Pelosi’s office.

He gloried in the moment, bragged he “broke the internet” — but then erased most of the images from his phone. He later said he was ashamed of what he had done and insisted that if the office door had opened, he would have asked Pelosi for a selfie.

Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton refused to be played for a fool. He sentenced Johnson on Friday to 75 days in jail, in a plea deal, and would not let the father of five from Manatee County off the hook.

“A message just has to be sent. If you’re going to associate yourself with this type of behavior, and you’re going to try to engage in conduct that undermines the fundamental fabric of this society, that your freedom is going to be taken away,” Walton said, according to the Washington Post.

Walton’s words are important, especially in Florida. We lead the nation in the number of arrests — 79 — related to Jan. 6, 2001. Johnson is just one of about 750 people who have been arrested nationwide. The most serious charges so far were lodged in January against 11 individuals for seditious conspiracy.

But that doesn’t mean actions like Johnson’s can or should be treated lightly, no matter how many Republicans try to shrug off the events of that infamous day as some sort of legitimate political discourse.

This wasn’t about one man in the Capitol. It was about a violent mob trying to overturn a legitimate election, and the judge, to his lasting credit, said the words we need to hear: “We’re on a dangerous slide in America.”

Recommended Stories

  • AnnaLynne McCord explains her viral Vladimir Putin poem

    "I could easily have moved in the direction of becoming a dictator myself," the 90210 actress says.

  • Utah senators promise fair review after Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    Utah's two U.S. Senators said they would give fair consideration to Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's first nominee for the Supreme Court.

  • US Sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin

    The U.S. has already added various Russian oligarchs, their families and major banks in Russia to the OFAC sanctions list.

  • Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

    The latest:Tens of thousands flee Ukraine after Russian invasionWhite House asks Congress for $6.4 billion to aid UkraineU.S. to sanction Putin, Lavrov Zelensky says Russia to storm Kyiv tonightChina lays out 5-point position on Russia's invasion of UkraineNATO Response Force deploys for first timeUkraine's energy ministry says Russian forces at Chernobyl holding staff hostageRussia moves to restrict Facebook access amid Ukraine invasionZelensky to EU leaders: "This might be the last time you se

  • 2024 Hopefuls Audition at CPAC, Yet Trump Reigns Supreme

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyORLANDO, Fla.—The first two days of the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference served as a field test for 2024 presidential candidates, with rumored hopefuls like Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, and Mike Pompeo each pitching their own vision for America—to an audience that seemingly only wanted to live in Trump’s.Trump’s presence loomed large throughout the confab even before he was scheduled to deliver Saturday evening’s keynote addres

  • Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could Send Shockwaves Through US Economy

    Inflation is expected to run higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as supply chains face increased pressure and prices rise for basic commodities such as food and fuel. Economic growth will likely take a hit, as well, though most analysts do not expect to see a recession as result. However, much depends on how the war in Europe plays out. “The primary impact is going to be on energy prices, but we’re likely going to see a slower recovery this year than we otherwise would have,” Bill

  • Presenting the presidents: Lubbock All Saints students pay tribute to chief executives

    This was the 38th consecutive year for All Saints to present the Second Grade Hall of Presidents Program.

  • U.S. sanctions Putin over Ukraine invasion

    President Biden joined his European partners in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. Weijia Jiang has more on whether it will have an impact.

  • Jordy Bahl perfect, Tiare Jennings homers twice as Oklahoma beats Cal-State Fullerton 10-0

    Jordy Bahl throws six innings of perfect ball and Tiare Jennings homers twice as the Oklahoma Sooners beat Cal-State 10-0.

  • Thousands Gather in Georgia's Capital to Protest Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    Thousands of people protested in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, on February 25, calling for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Georgian service shows demonstrators outside parliament buildings on Friday.The crowd was also calling for the resignation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said, after he announced on Friday he would not join international sanctions on Russia. Credit: RFE/RL’s Georgian Service via Storyful

  • Florida man who carried Pelosi's lectern during riot sentenced to 75 days in prison

    The Florida man who carried House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern around the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Friday, NBC News reports.Driving the news: "We're on a dangerous slide in America," U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton said during Adam Johnson's sentencing, adding that he made "a mockery" of the events. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJohnson said Frida

  • Australia seeks to join global move to hit Putin with sanctions

    Australia seeks to join others in imposing direct sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and has extended its punitive financial measures to members of Russia's parliament and more oligarchs, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Saturday. The United States, Canada, European Union and Britain said they would impose sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Washington looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Two children and a man drown in a pool at a Hollywood home, police say

    Two young children and a man drowned in a pool at a Hollywood home Thursday afternoon, police said.

  • Report: Packers' Aaron Rodgers decision coming soon

    The star quarterback could decide to stay in Green Bay, request a trade, or retire.

  • St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant testing emergency sirens individually throughout March

    Individual siren tests begin Monday and will occur between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

  • The GOP senators confirming the most Biden judicial nominees

    Data: Quorum; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have voted with Democrats to confirm the majority of President Biden's judicial nominees, according to data from Quorum.Why it matters: After notching more judicial confirmations during his first year than any other president since Ronald Reagan, Biden has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee by the end of the month. Republicans cannot filibuster,

  • Russian state media denies its military attacked Kyiv and even claims Ukraine shot down its own plane there

    Russian state media appeared determined not to tell its readers that there had been missile strikes on the densely-populated Ukrainian capital.

  • American troops welcomed in Poland amid tightening security

    Almost 5,000 more American troops have poured into the southeastern towns of Poland on the border with western Ukraine.

  • It may be time to ask charter schools to take over where school district can't succeed

    In this opinion column, Stan Hanson suggests that charter schools might succeed after district fails to show more money equates to rising achievement.

  • South Carolina’s bats come to life in rout of George Washington

    The Gamecocks cruised to a series-opening win.