Dangerous storm surge from Hurricane Ian ramps up
Storm chaser Reed Timmer reports dangerous storm surge ramping up in Pine Island, Florida, as conditions continue to deteriorate on Sept. 28.
Hurricane Ian is speeding toward the Gulf Coast of Florida at a perilous time for property owners in the state, who have been weathering an insurance crisis
Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 storm, hit Cuba Tuesday morning with 125 mph winds and torrential rains. Its next stop is Florida in the Tampa Bay area.
The FOX 35 Storm Team has the latest on Hurricane Ian.
See where Hurricane Ian is, where it's headed and how it may affect Fort Myers.
The first fringes of winds, rain and tornadoes that come with Hurricane Ian reached Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Tuesday night, and gave a nasty taste of what might be coming Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian live updates: Impacts to Palm Beach County
Here is the latest news about Hurricane Ian in Naples, Marco Island and Bonita Springs in Florida.
The local Seven-Eleven was closed; the inn across the street, boarded up. But in Fort Myers Beach, the open-air bar at Liki Tiki BBQ was hopping.
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track Hurricane Ian.
What does Key West look like? See for yourself.
Water service will be shut off to all barrier islands in Sarasota and Manatee counties this evening, including the island of Venice.
Millions of people could be impacted by Ian from Naples to Tampa Bay and north through Georgia and South Carolina.
A threat from Hurricane Ian to the Sunshine State means millions of residents could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.