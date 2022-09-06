‘Dangerous’ suspect was sought in Missouri. Sheriff believes they found his remains

Nearly two months after authorities requested the public’s help in finding a “dangerous” suspect, a Missouri sheriff believes the man has been found dead.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office first named Jesse Darrell Rongey a person of interest on July 13 after human remains were found at a property in the area of Youngstown Trail.

Officers found the remains while performing a welfare check, McClatchy News reported at the time.

The victim’s remains were “partially buried” in a burn pile, KTVO reported, and authorities found “bones and multiple tissue samples” in the area.

Authorities later identified the victim as Stephen G. Munn.

Rongey was eventually named a wanted person in Munn’s death, according to a July 26 update from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Several charges, including first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, were filed against him.

On Sept. 6, during “a targeted search ... off Youngstown Trail,” the sheriff’s office says more human remains were found.

“Evidence located at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of wanted suspect Jesse Rongey,” authorities said. “Further forensic analysis of the human remains is being conducted for positive identification.”

Rongey was “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with additional information should contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 1-660-665-4644.

Youngstown Trail is about 160 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating

High school teacher vanished in March. Human remains in woods may be her, MA cops say

Pregnant woman’s remains found in Oregon woods still a mystery 44 years later, police say