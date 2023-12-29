Dangerous waves and flooding threaten Southern California coast

Residents and beachgoers are being warned about the dangers of a massive swell that is pounding the Southern California coastline Thursday and will continue to peak into the weekend. The high surf and flooding dangers are of particular concern in Ventura County and at Hermosa, Manhattan and Palos Verdes beaches in Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service. Waves of 10 to 15 feet with sets to 20 feet are expected along the Ventura County coast. A high surf warning and coastal flood warning are in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday. “Most dangerous conditions are expected later today (Thursday),” KTLA’s Omar Lewis said. KTLA's Mary Beth McDade and Vera Jimenez report on Dec. 28, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/massive-surf-to-peak-along-southern-california-coast-thursday/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/rogue-wave-slams-into-southern-california-beachgoers-9-hospitalized/

