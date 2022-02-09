'Dangerous weapons' investigation leads to Kettering SWAT call

Feb. 9—Kettering police and SWAT officers responded Wednesday morning to a Kettering apartment building as part of an investigation into "dangerous weapons," police said.

Police were in the 1900 block of Hazel Avenue serving a search warrant.

"The reason SWAT was called was there was a report of weapons in the home," Kettering police officer Joe Ferrell said during a noon media briefing outside the Kettering Police Department on Shroyer Road.

The SWAT officers responded from multiple jurisdictions, including the Dayton Police Department. Ferrell said once they were in place around the building, "we began calling out the subjects inside."

Within 45 minutes to an hour, the people inside the apartment came out without incident, he said.

Officers then went inside to make sure no one else was inside.

Police were seen inside the apartment building that had a broken window and door.

Ferrell said the matter is still under investigation so it was too early to release what charges the suspects may face and the number and type of weapons, if any, were found inside.