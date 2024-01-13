Dangerous wind chill temperatures expected to linger around Kansas City through Tuesday

Extreme cold is expected to linger in the Kansas City metro over the weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe wind chill warning is in effect through noon Tuesday with temperatures forecast to remain below zero throughout the duration of the warning.

Saturday night, the NWS shows the metro can expect to see temperatures well below zero. Wind chill values Saturday night are expected to be between minus 23 and minus 30 degrees.

Authorities are warning those who may be out in the elements to take necessary safety precautions and prepare extra time for travel. Those braving the elements for this weekend’s playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium could see one of the coldest games in Kansas City Chiefs franchise history.

According to the NWS, air temperatures below zero are expected to continue Sunday night and Monday night and could feel as low as 40 below zero, factoring in the wind chill.

Then Tuesday, the high hovers around 10 degrees with an overnight low around 3 degrees.

Wednesday, the high creeps up to near 30 degrees with an overnight low around 16 degrees.

“After a brief ‘warmup’ on Wednesday, bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills return by the end of next week,” NWS said in a statement.

Temperatures are expected to be below average though the end of the month, according to data from the NWS.