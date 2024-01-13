Dangerous wind chills move into Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and Marshfield after Friday snowstorm

After a very mild start to the season, winter has hit central Wisconsin with a vengeance. While many finish digging out after Friday’s snowstorm moves out of the area, gusty winds and bitter-cold temperatures will remain this week.

Strong north and northwest winds gusting to 30-35 mph will continue to cause blowing and drifting of the freshly fallen snow, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. Cold temperatures and gusty winds Saturday night will cause wind chills to fall to 20-25 below zero through Sunday morning.

A wind chill advisory has been issued from midnight Saturday through noon Sunday for Marathon, Portage, Wood, Waupaca and Waushara counties in central Wisconsin. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Following the winter storm, a surge of arctic air push into the area. High temps mainly in the single digits above zero Sunday-Tuesday. Morning lows well below zero. Dangerous wind chills as low as -20 to -35 at times. Ice jams. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fPzLtYSfsv — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) January 13, 2024

The dangerous wind chills will continue each morning through Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the low single digits through Tuesday with low temperatures remaining below zero through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation advises anyone who will be driving during this time to keep an emergency kit in their vehicle and alert others about their route and expected travel time. Drivers should also keep their fuel tank at least half full to help prevent fuel lines from freezing and to provide extra fuel if stranded. The Wisconsin DOT said drivers should make sure their car’s battery, antifreeze and cooling system are in good condition.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 5 office in Chicago urges people to limit their time outdoors during the bitter-cold temperatures and to wear layers of warm clothing and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, if you must go outside. They also encourage people to remember safe home heating practices and to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from all heat sources including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, portable heaters and candles. Space heaters should always be plugged directly into an outlet and make sure the cord isn’t damaged or frayed. Never use an oven to heat your home, the FEMA office said.

