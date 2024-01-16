Dangerous wind chills, snow for Central Ohio this week; warmer temps on the horizon

Cold temperatures will stick around for another few days but things will heat up again by the end of the week.

Frigid temperatures are going to hang around central Ohio for the next few days, but the mercury will be rising, maybe even above normal temperatures by early next week.

Don't expect the temperatures to get above freezing at least until Monday.

Cold temperatures are expected to remain throughout the central Ohio region through the rest of the week, with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero possible on Wednesday.

The temperatures and some small accumulations of snow on Tuesday morning prompted school closures and delays across Ohio.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nate McGinnis said there is a chance of light snow accumulations Thursday night into Friday morning, which combined with the cold temperatures, could make roads and highways treacherous for commuters.

There is a warm up in sight, however, with the Climate Prediction Center's outlook showing a 50 to 60% chance of above average temperatures between Jan. 21 and 25 and an 80% chance of above average temperatures between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29, McGinnis said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: When will it warm up? Cold snap to stick around until early next week