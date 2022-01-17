Dangerous winter storm to impact nearly 80 million Americans

Reuters Videos

The storm will impact the eastern United States on Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service said. The highest snowfall totals were expected along the spine of the Appalachians as well as across the lower Great Lakes. The most significant icing was expected over the Carolinas, with significant impacts to travel across those regions, the NWS said. About 74 million people were under winter weather alerts as of Saturday evening, according to NWS.Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted on Sunday that people should avoid non-essential travel in areas impacted by the storm. The governors of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina had declared emergencies due to the storm.Airlines canceled over 2,700 U.S. flights on Sunday due to the storm.