Dangerous winter storm to impact nearly 80 million Americans
A winter storm has brought about 9 inches of snow to the Southeast and is now heading to north. Powerful winds and heavy rain is expected. Vanessa Murdock has the forecast.
A winter storm has brought about 9 inches of snow to the Southeast and is now heading to north. Powerful winds and heavy rain is expected. Vanessa Murdock has the forecast.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an emergency order and his administration urged people to stay at home after weather forecasters predicted a "dangerous" winter storm with snow and ice as far south as Georgia. (Jan. 15)
The storm will impact the eastern United States on Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service said. The highest snowfall totals were expected along the spine of the Appalachians as well as across the lower Great Lakes. The most significant icing was expected over the Carolinas, with significant impacts to travel across those regions, the NWS said. About 74 million people were under winter weather alerts as of Saturday evening, according to NWS.Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted on Sunday that people should avoid non-essential travel in areas impacted by the storm. The governors of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina had declared emergencies due to the storm.Airlines canceled over 2,700 U.S. flights on Sunday due to the storm.
A winter storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Sunday into Sunday night
Before hitting the roads in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, here are updates on the roads as the snowy weather moves into the area.
Snow continues to fall Sunday morning across the Piedmont Triad and across western North Carolina, but sleet and freezing rain is creeping closer to the region.
Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest. In Virginia, where a blizzard left thousands of motorists trapped on clogged highways earlier this month, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and urged people to take the approaching storm seriously. In North Carolina, some store shelves were stripped bare of essentials including bread and milk.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the latest forecast across Central Florida.
It's so easy and effortless, "it's almost comical."
Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Biden called "an act of terror."
(Bloomberg) -- Sales of Iranian crude oil, gas condensates and petrochemical products have risen dramatically in the past 10 months, the country’s oil minister said. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Addressing
After facing heavy criticism last month for not securing enough tests for Americans, the Biden administration has launched a website that will allow households to order at-home test kits — starting Jan. 19.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (Reuters) -An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday night to free three remaining hostages of a gunman who had disrupted a religious service and began a standoff with police more than 10 hours earlier. All the hostages were safely released on Saturday night and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told a news conference. The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said.
Sunday’s winter storm covered the Triangle in a sheet of ice.
The beginning of the Biden Presidency is being measured by opposing forces – both by legislative wins, and by the economic headwinds of the continuing pandemic. CBS News' John Dickerson talks with Harvard University historian Jill Lepore, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, and The Atlantic's James Fallows about the presidency's "return to normalcy"; the chaos surrounding the withdrawal from Afghanistan and COVID-19 testing; the contrasting news of low unemployment and rising inflation; and how Joe Biden's temperament may be the most powerful tool being wielded by the Oval Office.
With temperatures this weekend in the low to mid-30s, this fun activity can quickly become a tragic one.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues.
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…
Several central Iowa school districts and cities had enacted rules in line with OSHA requirements before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the rules.
Investigators say the boy was crossing the street with a group of kids just before 6 pm near R and 19th Streets when a white Honda Accord hit him.
Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, pledged to “restore trust in government and to restore power to the people” after he was sworn in to office Saturday. As omicron infections fill hospitals with unvaccinated patients in Virginia and around the country, he vowed to keep children in schools, emphasizing the importance of in-person education and acknowledging the toll virtual schooling has taken on working parents, especially mothers.