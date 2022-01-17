Dangerous winter weather conditions cover roads in snow and ice, cause widespread power outages

Overnight winter weather that slammed the Southeast over the weekend moved north, causing massive power outages and coating roads in a dangerous mix of snow and ice. Nikki Battiste has the latest from upstate New York.

