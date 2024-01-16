Dangerously cold weather arrives in the Triangle. School delays + snow chance later in week

Arctic temperatures will conspire with brisk winds starting Tuesday night to bring North Carolina some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this season, prompting some schools to delay the start of school Wednesday morning.

A NOAA map shows expected low temperatures across North Carolina Tuesday night as a weather system affecting most of the country arrives here. Forecasters say highs in the 40s and lows in the teens and 20s will feel even colder with brisk winds.

Two cold fronts will pass through

A pair of strong cold fronts affecting most of the country are to blame, and the first one began to appear in Raleigh and the rest of central North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. After topping out at 40 degrees around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature began falling on its way to an expected low of 23 degrees Tuesday night. Periodic light rain seen through the afternoon is expected to end Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s high in Raleigh should be around 38 degrees, forecasters said, and the low Wednesday night will reach 17 degrees.

Too cold to wait for the bus

All Orange County schools will be on a three-hour delay Wednesday because of the cold temperatures and wind chill, which could make it feel as cold as 10 degrees.

We’ll update this story if other area school systems delay the start of school on Wednesday.

White flag shelters will open

Managers of shelters in Raleigh and across the Triangle have issued “white flag” alerts for Tuesday through Sunday nights, meaning extra space will be available to accommodate people who need to get out of the cold to stay safe.

Shelters open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. unless weather conditions dictate otherwise.





The shelter for males is at 401 W. Cabarrus Street in Raleigh; for females, the Bulla Building at 301 W. Jones Street. Families will be sheltered at the Salvation Army, 1863 Capital Boulevard.

Durham County Library locations will operate as warming centers Wednesday through Saturday of this week and Monday and Tuesday of next week during normal business hours.

Johnston County will provide places for people to stay warm during the day and at night during this week’s cold weather, which is expected to last through Sunday night.

A second cold front and a chance of snow

Forecasters say there is a 40% chance of precipitation early Friday morning, with the chance of snow between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. in Chapel Hill and Durham, while rain is expected in Raleigh. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

After a slight warming on Thursday and Friday, another system will move in late Friday, forcing temperatures into the teens overnight. Saturday’s high will be just 33 degrees, forecasters say, and Sunday’s, 37 degrees.

After an overnight low around 21 degrees Sunday, Monday’s high will be in the low to mid-40s, and Tuesday it should be a more typical 55 degrees.

While miserable, the cold temperatures this week aren’t likely to break records.

National Weather Service data show the record low for Jan. 17 for Raleigh is -1 , set in 1943. The lowest maximum temperature for the day is 20 degrees in 1977. This Jan. 20, expected to top out at 33 degrees, will be warmer than the record lowest maximum for the date, 28 degrees in 1985.