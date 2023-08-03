New dangers for the British economy

Will the Bank of England's Andrew Bailey do a better job in managing today's challenges? - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rishi Sunak will meet his inflation target after all, or so the Bank of England now believes. The Prime Minister will be hoping that, for once, the Bank is actually right. It has spent the past few years betting the future of the economy on forecasts that later turned out to be incorrect, at some cost to its credibility. The public has been left with the bill in the form of higher inflation and a greater interest rate risk premium than many other large economies.

There is a danger that the Bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, and the Monetary Policy Committee got it wrong again. They raised rates by another quarter point, even though the money supply has slowed dramatically and the lagged impact of its previous tightening has yet to be felt throughout much of the economy.

For years, the Bank had assumed that excessively loose monetary policy was the answer to all of Britain’s problems. It was a mistake it doubled down on during and after lockdown, flooding the economy with excessive liquidity. It kept going even when it was clear that interest rates needed to be increased to contain an inflationary explosion. There is a serious risk that the Bank may now be over-compensating by raising rates too much.

The Bank’s central problem is its faulty theoretical understanding of the causes of inflation. It assumes that inflation is principally about expectations: prices rise only if people believe that they will rise. There is some truth to this, but the principal driver of inflation is not psychology but reality: too much money chasing too few goods, services and assets.

The Bank’s job ought principally to be to ensure monetary stability, not to attempt to micro-manage “expectations” and wages. In any case, higher wages do not automatically mean higher inflation: wage-price spirals are a bad thing, but it is a relic of Keynesian thinking to believe that they are the driver of inflation.

The point now is that monetary conditions are much tighter, interest rates are about to become positive in real terms at last, the pound has risen, and the money supply isn’t buoyant. The public will soon realise that price rises have slowed.

Unfortunately, after the turmoil of high inflation, in all likelihood Britain is now entering a difficult economic period of a different kind. Unless the Government radically changes its tune on taxation and regulation, the country surely faces stagnation at best.

