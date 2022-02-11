Dangers of grill fires and how to prevent them
Grilling is a spring and summertime favorite, but they can also cause fires if people are not careful. Here's how you can grill safely and prevent a fire.
At any Mexican restaurant, you’re going to find some go-to foundational dishes such as a taco dinner, a torta dinner, or enchiladas. These are all delicious options (my mouth watered just as I typed them out), but I think it’s time to put the spotlight on a lesser known Mexican menu item: sopes.
We look to TikTok foodies for creative snacks (Kool-Aid pickles FTW), photo-worthy beverages (remember dalgona...
There are some kitchen appliances that belong in a cabinet or cupboard, stashed away until you need to use them because they’re, well, ugly. But that’s never been the case with KitchenAid products, especially their legendary, iconic, stand mixers. KitchenAid has always had a fun range of colors for their products, from light pastels to […]
Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Poke (pronounced poke-ay), a Hawaiian word meaning "to chop" or "to cut," refers to a traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish in a simple, soy-based sauce with punchy seasonings like toasted sesame and chopped scallion greens.
Just because you have diabetes doesn't mean you need to cut out carbs entirely—getting in your daily dose of carbohydrates fuels your body, giving you energy for the day ahead. But on days when you want to scale back your intake, turn to one of these delicious dinners with 15 or fewer grams per serving. Each recipe highlights complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium for a diabetes-friendly meal.
From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game!
Maybe it was the weather, but while rodents and roaches appear on this week’s Sick and Shut Down List, the flies have it.
Journal Sentinel reporter Lori Nickel says the food at the Olympics seems healthier and tastes really good to decent, but it's not settling well.
When the weather turns colder, you may be more inclined to cook at home and are likely craving warm, cozy comfort foods. Fortunately, Costco carries many of the grocery essentials you need to get...
Our readers seem to like the chain’s trademarked Big Double burgers, but the side and drink choices got a little crazy.
This quiche looks and tastes fancy, but only requires about 30 minutes of prep.
A Great Depression-era recipe for "water pie" is going viral on TikTok, and it's almost too weird to be real.
What if there was a way to make an impressive gluten-free dessert without stocking up on a billion single-use ingredients? Good news, friends: There is,...
From crispy air fried mozzarella sticks to quick Instant Pot chili, these recipes are the real game day winners.View Entire Post ›
These party recipes are worthy of a touchdown!
The distillery's latest expression is its oldest release yet.
An Insider reporter made five slow-cooker appetizers perfect for Super Bowl Sunday, from creamy queso to crispy Buffalo chicken wings.
From a healthier take on chili to a slimmed down buffalo chicken dip, we've got you covered for Game Day.
From quick, one-pot queso to juicy steak tacos, these delicious recipes will get everyone cheering.
Stuffed with peanut butter and drizzled with condensed milk, it’s perfect for breakfast—or any time.