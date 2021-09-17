Dangers of hot cars and preventing deaths

Autoblog

Maybe you're lucky enough to have a second vehicle, a pair of jumper cables, and someone to help, but even if that's the case there's a much easier way. Portable car jump starters like this one from HULKMAN are a fantastic way to stay self-sufficient. As long as the jump starter is charged up, just attach it to your battery as you would with traditional jumper cables, give your key a crank, and you'll soon be on your way.