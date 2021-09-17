Dangers of hot cars and preventing deaths
It is dangerous, even deadly, to leave your kids inside a hot car. The inside of a car heats up to temperatures much higher than the temperature outside.
A team of engineers in the UK led by Ben Scott-Geddes had supercar backgrounds, Scott-Geddes having worked on the McLaren F1, BMW LMS racer, Caparo T1, and Ferrari SF90, his crew bearing similar go-fast résumés. The mission for their new company, Fering, is "to develop a vehicle that could traverse the globe with a lighter impact." Scott-Geddes was especially interested in a vehicle that could cross an unsupported 4,000-kilometer section of the Arctic through Canada and Russia.
Electric vehicles might be good for the environment, but they're terrible for state budgets, which depend on fuel taxes to pay for road maintenance. So states like Oregon and Utah are experimenting with new road user fees — known as "vehicle mileage taxes" or VMTs — that reflect changing mobility trends.Why it matters: By charging drivers for the miles they drive — instead of taxing the gas they use — states can ensure that everyone pays their fair share for public roads. But some drivers might
A DUI suspect was taken into custody after her Tesla vehicle that was reportedly on Autopilot stopped on a freeway overpass in the Glendale area.
The Nissan Pathfinder has received a welcome makeover for 2022, going from run-of-the-mill crossover to stylish and rugged contender among family-friendly SUVs.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: It's the latest in a string of attractive models from Nissan, which has been mounting a turnaround effort after abandoning a profit-sapping discount strategy to fuel growth.What's new: The 2022 Pathfinder was redesigned fro
Taxi fleets in Thailand are giving new meaning to the term “rooftop garden,” as they utilize the roofs of cabs idled by the coronavirus crisis to serve as small vegetable plots. Workers from two taxi cooperatives assembled the miniature gardens this week using black plastic garbage bags stretched across bamboo frames. The result looks more like an eye-grabbing art installation than a car park, and that’s partly the point: to draw attention to the plight of taxi drivers and operators who have been badly hit by coronavirus lockdown measures.
American Airlines said its flight attendants weren't told that the 2-year-old was having breathing problems.
Some airlines fly faster than others, but it's more complicated than that.
Maybe you're lucky enough to have a second vehicle, a pair of jumper cables, and someone to help, but even if that's the case there's a much easier way. Portable car jump starters like this one from HULKMAN are a fantastic way to stay self-sufficient. As long as the jump starter is charged up, just attach it to your battery as you would with traditional jumper cables, give your key a crank, and you'll soon be on your way.
Amtrak passengers are making mistakes during the planning and booking process and when they first get on board, experts told Insider.
Texas-based tuner Hennessey has finished developing the Venom 775, an evolution of the Ford F-150 that has the Ram 1500 TRX in its crosshairs. It boasts a supercharged V8 engine and a long list of suspension modifications. Subtle isn't in Hennessey's vocabulary; the Venom 775 is loud, bold, and eye-catching.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier represents the first redesign of Nissan's midsize pickup in many years. It features updated styling, a much higher-quality interior and a refined, powerful engine and transmission. It has a remarkably smooth and powerful V6 with a similarly slick transmission.
Rivian and Lucid Motors are two of Tesla's most legitimate challengers. After years of development, their first vehicles are finally on the way.
