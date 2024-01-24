Dangers of shelf ice at Lake Erie beaches

TechCrunch

European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as being one of the few VCs in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups. Its founders include Taavet Hinrikus from TransferWise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the U.K. government in AI safety strategy. Now Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses.