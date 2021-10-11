The dangers of shoveling snow
There are about 100 deaths annually due to the stress of shoveling snow. Here are tips to staying safe while clearing your paths.
There are about 100 deaths annually due to the stress of shoveling snow. Here are tips to staying safe while clearing your paths.
A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.
PG&E says it may shut off power to about 25,000 customers in California beginning on Monday due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.
Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean this week. A system off the coast of North Carolina is also being monitored though its development chance remains low.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.
Tropical Storm Pamela rapidly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 455 miles (735 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan Monday and was moving northwest at about 6 mph (9 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing close to the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.
A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.
Lava continues to flow near a residential neighborhood decimated by the Kilauea volcano eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries. The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S. Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
Hopefully, you didn’t let the beautiful weekend weather go to your head because storm fronts are moving into Chicago Monday, bringing with them possible thunderstorms, rain, damaging winds and maybe even tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office. Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, ...
About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Get market news worthy of your
(Bloomberg) -- Dangerous winds will rake the hills and valleys of drought-parched California, heightening the risk of catastrophic wildfires and prompting the state’s biggest utility to cut power to thousands of customers. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now S
“That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”
Severe weather, including possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail is expected to reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 9 p.m. Sunday and lead to rain throughout the week.
National Hurricane Center tracking two disturbances in Caribbean
Strong earthquakes struck south of Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday, but no tsunami is expected, according to Honolulu's National Weather Service.
More than 12,000 North Texas customers were without power Monday after storms pounded the area, according to Oncor.
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.
PG&E said power shutoffs impacting parts of 20 counties will begin Monday with restoration expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest storm system on the move.