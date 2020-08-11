Danica Patrick is teaching her followers why it's important not to listen to internet trolls by using a nasty comment directed at her to explain why she shakes off the hate.

The retired professional race car driver recently broke up with Aaron Rodgers -- her boyfriend of two years -- and noticed some people have been trying to use her new relationship status against her.

MORE: Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers split after 2 years

One troll recently wrote her, "At 38, it's over for you in the relationship world with high-value men. From a failed marriage to failed dating, clearly you have a problem dating."

Instead of responding directly to the bully, Patrick took a snapshot of the comment and shared it to her Instagram Stories on Monday to offer up some words of wisdom on how to rise above the hate.

"If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed," she sagely advised her followers. "Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours."

MORE: Watch Steph and Ayesha Curry's 8-year-old daughter ace Beyonce's 'Black Is King' dance routine

"Our reality is our decision. Still not easy -- but true," she concluded.

Since breaking up with Rodgers last month, Patrick been spending her with family and friends by going on hiking trips and wakesurfing at the lake.

Danica Patrick claps back at trolls' hateful messages over Aaron Rodgers breakup originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com