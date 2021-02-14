Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach

  • Daniel Berger reacts after making an eagle putt on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Berger won the tournament. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Daniel Berger makes an eagle putt on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Berger won the tournament. Russell Knox, second from right, of Scotland, looks on. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Daniel Berger poses with his trophy on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Daniel Berger reacts after making an eagle putt on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Berger won the tournament. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Daniel Berger, second from left, is greeted by playing partners Patrick Cantlay, second from right, and Russell Knox, third from right, on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links after finishing the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Berger won the tournament. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Daniel Berger follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Daniel Berger putts on the seventh green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Nate Lashley hits out of a bunker up to the first green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Jordan Spieth, third from right, and Tom Hoge, second from right, look on. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Maverick McNealy follows his drive from the second tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Jordan Spieth reacts after missing an eagle putt on the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Jordan Spieth walks up the fourth fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Patrick Cantlay hits the ball onto the seventh green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
1 / 12

Pebble Beach Golf

Daniel Berger reacts after making an eagle putt on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Berger won the tournament. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG FERGUSON
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For all the stunning views at Pebble Beach that can be so soothing, Daniel Berger couldn't escape the tension when he arrived at the final hole Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He was tied for the lead, needing a birdie on the par-5 18th to win. Off to his right was out-of-bounds markers below a row of hedges, where Berger hit his drive on Saturday that led to double bogey. To his left was the Pacific Ocean.

“I was going to go down swinging,” he said.

Two of the best swings of his career, a driver into the fairway and a 3-wood from 250 yards away in the cool air at sea level, left him 30 feet and two putts away. Berger capped it off with an eagle putt for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory over Maverick McNealy.

“To step up there and hit a great drive and then one of the best 3-woods I've ever hit in my life, and then to make that putt is just as good as it gets for me,” Berger said.

He finished at 18-under 270 for his fourth career victory.

Berger started his final round with a 4-iron to 20 feet for eagle on the par-5 second hole to catch up to Jordan Spieth in no time at all. And while the cast of contenders kept changing, Berger was never out of the mix until he had the final say with one last eagle, his fourth of the week.

He won for the second time since the PGA Tour Tour returned to golf in June from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial, where a half-dozen players had a chance to win over the final hour.

This wasn't much different.

Spieth went from leading to lagging behind. He started with a two-shot lead and was three shots behind after six holes, wasting the scoring stretch at Pebble Beach. He finished with two birdies for a 70 and tied for third with Patrick Cantlay (68), who made all his putts at Pebble on Thursday. He had 10 birdies in the opening round when he tied the course record with a 62. He made seven birdies and an eagle in two weekend rounds.

Berger saw a leaderboard leaving the 18th green and knew he was tied. He just figured it would be with Nate Lashley, unaware of the sad turn of events on the 16th.

Lashley, playing in the final group with Spieth, nearly holed his wedge on the 11th for a tap-in birdie that took him to 16 under and leading by one shot. He was tied with Berger with three holes to play when Lashley went long on the 16th hole. He pitched out to 12 feet, missed the par putt and then missed the next two putts from the 3-foot range.

That gave him a triple bogey from which he could not recovery. Lashley jammed the bottom of his putter into the green and left without speaking to the media.

McNealy, who played at Stanford and once lived in a house near the 15th green at Pebble Beach, quietly made five birdies over his last eight holes.

“I had the adrenaline pumping coming down the stretch there and feelings that I hadn’t really felt on the golf course in a little while, trying to close this out and give myself a chance,” McNealy said.

The last one was on 18 when his eagle putt stopped inches from the cup, giving him a 66 and a tie for the lead that didn't last long. Berger was in the group behind him, and he played the hole to perfection.

“I wanted to win the golf tournament. I didn't want to lose it on the last,” Berger said. “I just wanted to go out there and try to hit the best shot that I could and I wasn’t going to be conservative on the 3-wood coming in.”

The eagle putt was fast and broke both ways and Berger only wanted a two-putt birdie with no stress. That it fell for eagle was a bonus he was all too happy to take.

Spieth finished in the top four for the second week in a row, a strong sign that his game is coming back after a drought that dates to his 2017 British Open victory at Royal Birkdale.

He hit a hybrid from the rough for a good look at eagle on the second hole and just missed, and then he caught an awkward lie in a fairway bunker on No. 3, his shot low and long over the green, leaving Spieth fearful it was out of play. He made bogey. He made bogey from a bunker on the par-3 fifth, and he had to play out sideways from a fairway bunker on the par-5 sixth, taking birdie out of the equation.

“Really it was just a really poor first six holes. And out here, that’s where you can score,” Spieth said. “I needed to be a couple under through six, and I was 1 over. And really, that was the difference.”

A field that featured only three players from the top 20 in the world got one of them as a winner — Berger, who was outside the top 100 in the world when golf returned last June as he tried to come back from wrist injuries.

“I think today really solidified my position as one of the best golfers out here and I just need to continue to do the things I’ve been doing,” Berger said. “And I feel like there’s no limit to what I can accomplish.”

Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

    Senator falsely claims vice president bailed out ‘rioter’ who later ‘broke somebody’s head open’

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And Richard, once you have cut down all the trees, where will you hide when the devil comes for you? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Nigeria's president calls for calm after clashes in southwest Oyo state

    Clashes between traders from the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups broke out on Saturday at Shasha market in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, the state governor's spokesman said. Most Yoruba live in southwestern Nigeria, while the Hausa are concentrated in northern states. Tensions have increased in southwestern states in recent weeks amid claims by public figures that nomadic cattle herders from the mainly northern Fulani ethnic group are carrying out violent crimes, which the pastoralists have denied.

  • Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains

    A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S. Rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, early Monday morning, meaning hundreds of thousands went without electricity for short periods as temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s (about minus 5 degrees Celsius) around Houston. “We urge Texans to put safety first,” ERCOT tweeted as it urged residents to reduce electricity use.

  • Six far-right militia members who guarded Trump ally Roger Stone ‘entered US Capitol during riots’

    The six belong to Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group who were reportedly providing security to Roger Stone on the day of and prior to the Capitol insurrection

  • Biden reportedly still expected to use Trump as foil for 'foreseeable future'

    President Biden mostly stayed out of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Tim Miller, of the moderate conservative site The Bulwark, praised him for "tonally ... living up to his campaign promise" to not "inflame divisions" during the proceedings, even though he had "ample opportunity to do so." In his response to Trump's acquittal, Biden, though critical of his predecessor's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, did seem to focus less on the verdict and more on how to move forward, again calling for "an end to this uncivil war" and the healing of "the very soul of our nation." That said, Politico reports, don't expect Biden and his administration to stop talking about Trump anytime soon. Three people familiar with the situation told Politico the Biden White House will continue to use Trump as a foil "for the foreseeable future" in the hopes of building support for the president's agenda. The strategy reportedly stems from 2009, when Biden (then vice president) and former President Barack Obama came to believe they didn't defend their policies forcefully enough from Republican criticism, which they viewed as a major factor in the GOP's big victory in the 2010 midterm elections. "You have to make sure you are making it clear that you are contrasting the person and the policies," a longtime Biden adviser told Politico. "In some ways, American voters picked Biden to be the opposite of Trump." That doesn't necessarily mean Biden will launch many personal attacks at Trump, however. "They're trying to draw a governmental contrast, a moral contrast, a values contrast," Robert Gibbs, Obama's former White House press secretary, told Politico. "Yet at the same time, they'll try to keep themselves above the day-to-day Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itselfFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunity

  • Homework and headaches: Study shows why remote students are more stressed

    The study by NBC News and Challenge Success is one of the first to shed light on differences between students who are online-only and those in classrooms.

  • Fort Worth, other school districts to go virtual only Tuesday due to ‘historic storm’

    Monday is a school holiday.

  • Scheduled implosion brings down Pa. bridge

    A bridge in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania was demolished on Saturday as part of a $9.95 million bridge replacement project. (Feb. 13)

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Reports: Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills 6 fighters

    Israel fired several missiles early on Monday targeting areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Syria's state news agency reported. An opposition war-monitoring group said the strikes killed six Iran-backed fighters. The SANA news agency claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, which it said were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

  • S.Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZeneca shot

    South Korea said on Monday it will not use AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and older, reversing an earlier decision, and scaled back initial vaccination targets due to delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX. South Korea had said it would complete vaccinations on 1.3 million people by the first quarter of this year with AstraZeneca shots, but it slashed the target sharply to 750,000. The decision is largely due to adjustments in the supply timetable of the 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

  • Earthquake shook parts of South Carolina Saturday night

    The earthquake in the Lowcountry was confirmed by the USGS.

  • South Charlotte homeowners learn it’s not a ‘kindly grandma’ stealing their mail

    Police and facial recognition software provide more clues after a neighbor confronts the suspect.

  • Catalan separatists win over half the votes in regional election for first time as far-Right gains ground

    Catalan separatist parties have won more than 50 per cent of the vote in local elections for the first time, with the result from Sunday's poll showing that the question of independence for Catalonia will continue to destabilise Spanish politics. Quim Torra, the region's former president, described the fact that separatist parties had won 51 per cent of the vote as “historic”, even though turnout was down by around 25 percentage points on 2017 because of the Covid pandemic. The election was called because Mr Torra was barred from public office last autumn after Spain’s courts found him guilty of disobedience for refusing to remove pro-independence symbols from public buildings during previous election campaigns. Carles Puigdemont, who illegally declared Catalonia's secession from Spain in 2017, said the result obliged Catalan parties to make a renewed push for independence. “Our duty is to try to execute this message explicitly because now we have the strength to do so”, Mr Puigdemont said from Belgium.

  • J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod

    South Africa's drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Monday it has approved an implementation study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way to start the country's first inoculations among health workers. South Africa is yet to start its COVID-19 vaccination programme and the government has decided to go with the J&J dose after trial results this month showed AstraZeneca's two-shot vaccine was less effective against the new variant of the coronavirus dominating South African infections. "SAHPRA has approved the implementation study," the regulator said in response to Reuters questions, but added it was still reviewing its separate full market application.

  • Row over WHO Covid-19 probe escalates as China accuses U.S. of damaging cooperation

    The U.S. is "pointing fingers" at other countries who have been supportive of the WHO, Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement Sunday.