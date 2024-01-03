Daniel Cameron named CEO of organization aimed at 'woke capitalism'

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been appointed as the chief executive officer for the 1792 Exchange, an organization that aims to counter "woke capitalism."

The organization has a mission to educate Congress on the "dangers of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) policies" and "steer public companies in the United States back to neutral on ideological issues" according to its website.

It publishes a "spotlight report" to determine how likely a company will "cancel a contract or client, or boycott, divest, or deny services based on viewpoints or beliefs."

Cameron was the attorney general up until Jan. 1. On Tuesday, Russell Coleman was sworn into the role. Cameron ran for governor but lost to incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.

"I’m honored to serve as the CEO of the 1792 Exchange, where I will continue meaningful work to put an end to the anti-American ESG agenda that threatens to take over our corporations and change the fabric of our country,” he said in a release.

1792 Exchange founder Nathan Estruth said he believes Cameron is the ideal person for this role.

"I simply cannot imagine a more capable and qualified chief executive to help us safeguard free exercise, free speech, and free enterprise," he said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange, targeting ESG policies