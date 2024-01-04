Cameron, who lost his gubernatorial bid in Kentucky and served as attorney general until Jan. 1, has been appointed to helm the nonprofit 1792 Exchange.

The Black former Kentucky attorney general who failed to prosecute Breonna Taylor’s killers has taken on a new role.

Daniel Cameron has been named chief executive officer of the 1792 Exchange, a group that strives to oppose “woke capitalism,” according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Daniel Cameron, former Kentucky attorney general, will head a nonprofit, the 1792 Exchange, that sees “dangers of ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies. (Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

The nonprofit organization’s website states that its goals are to “steer public companies in the United States back to neutral on ideological issues” and to inform Congress about the “dangers of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) policies.”

“I’m honored to serve as the CEO of the 1792 Exchange,” Cameron said in a press release, “where I will continue meaningful work to put an end to the anti-American ESG agenda that threatens to take over our corporations and change the fabric of our country.”

A “spotlight report” is reportedly put out by the 1792 Exchange to assess a company’s likelihood of canceling “a contract or client, or boycott, divest, or deny services based on viewpoints or beliefs.”

Recommended Stories

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

News

Daniel Cameron, who oversaw Breonna Taylor case, appointed CEO of anti-woke group

TheGrio Staff

Republican Presidential Candidates Attend First In The Nation Leadership Summit

Featured

Tim Scott, Daniel Cameron and the business of selling souls

Michael Harriot

Politics

Daniel Cameron loses bid to be Kentucky’s first Black governor

Gerren Keith Gaynor

Elections

Election Day 2023 could see Black history and early signs for 2024

Gerren Keith Gaynor

Elections

Pam Stevenson says election to be Kentucky’s first Black female AG is winnable

Gerren Keith Gaynor

Black MAGAs, Black Trump supporters, theGrio.com

Featured

Black MAGAs are a clear and present danger

David A. Love

Elections

Daniel Cameron, a rising GOP star, embroiled in tough Kentucky primary fight

Associated Press

Featured

Kentucky apartment complex discriminated against Black renters with housing vouchers, complaint claims

TheGrio Staff

Nathan Estruth, its founder, believes Cameron is the perfect person to serve as CEO, stating “I simply cannot imagine a more capable and qualified chief executive to help us safeguard free exercise, free speech, and free enterprise.”

Cameron faced widespread backlash for failing to secure charges directly against the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed during a police raid at her Louisville apartment in March 2020. Critics accused him of lacking transparency and failing to pursue justice vigorously enough.

A Republican who lost the Kentucky governor’s race in November to Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, Cameron served as attorney general until Jan. 1. According to the Courier Journal, Russell Coleman took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

The post Daniel Cameron, who oversaw Breonna Taylor case, appointed CEO of anti-woke group appeared first on TheGrio.