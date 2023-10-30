Daniel Cameron responds: Let’s turn page on failed policies, create a better Kentucky | Opinion

I’m running for Governor to address the challenges facing our state. For too long, our people have suffered under legacy names that have led Kentucky and the nation for decades. Nationally, that name has been Biden. Here in Kentucky, that name has been Beshear.

Andy Beshear is just like Joe Biden. They both campaign as moderates but govern like liberal Democrats. Beshear shut down our schools, churches, and businesses, and hasn’t presented serious plans to address the learning loss, devastating crime, and economic pain left in the wake of his short-sighted decisions.

Andy’s trying to pull the wool over the eyes of voters, and so is the Herald-Leader. Listening to them, you would think the economy is doing well. But you know better.

Inflation is rocking your wallet, leaving you with less money in your pocket. There are 30,000 fewer people working today than the day Andy took office. There’s been a 12 percent drop in median household income, more than four times the national decline. Andy is indifferent to these problems. He vetoed income tax cuts at the peak of historic inflation. He refuses to support requiring able-bodied people on welfare to go to work.

We all know Beshear and Biden believe the same thing. That’s why Biden sent Andy $250,000 in campaign contributions.

This election is about taking our state in a different direction.

I’ve presented a positive agenda for where we can take our state. My Public Safety plan earned me the endorsement of the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, which had previously supported Beshear in 2019. My Cameron Catch-Up Plan will get our kids caught up from historic learning loss and increase teacher pay. My Vision for Prosperity will eliminate the income tax and get our economy moving again.

I’ll also stand up to Joe Biden and crazy ideas coming out of Washington, D.C. that seek to destroy Kentucky’s coal industry in pursuit of green schemes, which would make electricity more expensive and unreliable.

Andy Beshear? He never will.

You can review my plans at CameronVisionKY.com.

During the final days of this campaign, I will be visiting 40 counties talking directly with voters about the issues facing them. I don’t need my ideas filtered through a liberal newspaper.

Together, we can turn the page on the failed ideas of the past and create a better and brighter future for every Kentuckian.

Daniel Cameron is the Kentucky Attorney General and the Republican candidate for governor.