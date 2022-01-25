Daniel Craig did a whole interview with Javier Bardem without realizing he was bleeding from his head

Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem in "Actors on Actors" Variety

Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem took part in Variety's "Actors on Actors" series.

At the end of the interview, Bardem asked why Craig's head was bleeding.

It turned out Craig had hurt himself setting up a ring light before the interview.

Daniel Craig did an entire interview with Javier Bardem without realizing he had a bleeding cut on his head.

Craig and Bardem were participating in Variety's annual "Actors on Actors" series, discussing their respective roles in "No Time to Die" and "Being the Ricardos."

At the end of the interview, Bardem noticed a red mark on Craig's forehead. "Let me ask you, my friend, this last question: What happened to you here?" Bardem asked, pointing at his head.

"Where? Did I bash my head?" Craig replied. "Have I just got sandwich on my head? Have I done this whole interview — it's probably a part of a sandwich!"

Craig went off-screen to check in a mirror and returned to confirm it was a bleeding cut.

"You know what it was? Christ," he explained, laughing. "So, they've sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it. And I went like this like that and it just fell on my head just before we started!

"This is 17 years playing Bond. No wonder I get fucking injured every time I do a movie," Craig said, pointing at the wound.

He added: "If I don't get injured while filming I'm not doing it properly."

Craig was referencing the numerous injuries he's sustained while playing the famous MI6 agent.

During the filming of "Quantum of Solace," Craig injured the labrum in his right shoulder, only to hurt his shoulder again later in the shoot. "I was just nervous and overcooked it," he said to GQ in a 2020 cover story. "At that point, my arm was kind of useless."

Then, during the production of "Skyfall," Craig ruptured both of his calf muscles. "It's not about recovery, because you know you can recover. It's about psychologically thinking that you're going to do it again," he told GQ.

Craig later snapped his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while staging a fight with Dave Bautista on the set of "Spectre." He told GQ, "I was like, 'Dave, throw me, for Christ's sake,' because he was being light with me. So he threw me and, God bless him, he just left my knee over there."

Elsewhere in the "Actors on Actors" conversation Craig revealed that Bardem once dressed in drag and jumped out of a cake to celebrate his birthday. Both actors have their birthdays one day apart and had decided to celebrate together when Bardem surprised him.

"I was supposed to be the Bond girl that night, and oh, my God, I was," Bardem recalled. "I sang 'Happy Birthday to You,' my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation. When they told me to sing, I was like, 'Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?' And then I try."

Read the original article on Insider