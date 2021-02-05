Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu Offer $25K Reward to Find Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland

Actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim have teamed up to offer a $25,000 reward to speed up the arrest and conviction of the man captured on film pushing a 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim)

Enough is enough: The offer is open to anyone who can provide information that would put the suspect and any accomplices behind bars, Kim wrote in an Instagram post.

“We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence,” he wrote. “Please help us bring this criminal to justice.”

Responding to Kim’s post, fellow actors Ashley Park, Gemma Chan and Henry Golding shared their shock and horror over the incident that was captured by video.

“I’m glad you are using your platform to shine a light on this, Daniel,” wrote actor Nestor Carbonell. “I pray the elderly gentleman is ok. And I really hope you succeed in catching the person responsible for this heinous crime. Makes my blood boil.”

“This is devastating and repulsive,” said journalist Lisa Ling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Wu 吴 彦 祖 (@thatdanielwu)

What is known so far: Local authorities revealed that the still unidentified suspect who pushed a 91-year old man to the ground in Chinatown went on to attack a 60-year old man and 55-year old woman, ABC7 reports.

"The suspect pushed both victims to the ground, resulting in the woman losing consciousness," the Oakland Police revealed in a statement. "The man also suffered injury. Both victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries."

On Wednesday, Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president Carl Chan held a press conference with business owners and city leaders in a bid to solve the crisis.

The leaders are asking for the city to implement walking patrols and install a new surveillance camera system in the neighborhood.

One resident has even set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for hand-held alarms to distribute to vulnerable individuals.

NextShark has reached out to Oakland Police for further comment and will update this article accordingly. Feature Image via Oakland Police Department

