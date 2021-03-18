Daniel Dae Kim stresses racial unity after Atlanta shootings: ‘It’s a human issue’

Daniel Dae Kim stresses racial unity after Atlanta shootings: ‘It’s a human issue’
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ree Hines and Conor Ferguson and Vicky Nguyen
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tuesday’s shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, including six Asian women. It comes on the heels of increased reports of discrimination and other acts of violence against Asian Americans.

Activists have been speaking out in the wake of the tragedy, including actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim, who spoke with NBC News investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen about the urgent need for allies across all cultures to stand up and support a community under attack.

“I was just shocked,” the former “Lost” star, 52, said of hearing the news of the Tuesday’s shootings. “I stopped what I was doing, and my first thought was, ‘Not again. How can it be happening again?’ There's a number of us who have been very vocal ... and we've done everything we can to get the word out, and yet we don't find these attacks abating. We find them accelerating, and this is really discouraging.”

These acts have been on the rise since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and will require people of all races working together to stem the tide, Kim said.

“Ultimately, that is the core of this entire issue. It's not an Asian American issue. It's a human issue.”

Kim also believes it’s vital to recognize this idea, regardless of whether law enforcement finds that the suspect in the shootings, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who is facing murder charges, was motivated by racism. A spokesperson for Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Capt. Jay Baker, said Wednesday that Long told investigators the attacks were not racially motivated. Baker later came under fire for describing Tuesday as "a really bad day for (Long), and this is what he did," which many considered insensitive to the victims.

Related: "Place your order while they last," Capt. Jay Baker wrote above a photo of two T-shirts that said "Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

“Whether it's explicitly called a hate incident is irrelevant,” Kim said. “Six of the eight people murdered were Asian American, seven of eight were women. This man targeted places where Asian Americans were working.”

Between March 2020 and February 2021, 3,795 anti-Asian incidents were reported in all 50 states, according to a recent report from Stop AAPI Hate. These include verbal harassment and physical assaults, and women reported more than double as many incidents as men.

Kim believes this moment is a rallying point.

“If you have a platform, use it,” he urged. “Because right now, you know, we as Asian Americans have to get out of our own echo chamber. We cannot be preaching to one another because we already know the tune, we already know the sermon. So, if you are a person who is in the in the African American community, who believes in unity, who believes in overcoming the historical strife that that has existed between the Asian and African American communities like I do, then I ask you to use your voice. ... I know how hard the African American experience has been, so it's hard to ask for allyship.”

Related: While police said the suspect denied having racial motivations, experts and activists alike say it's nearly impossible to divorce race from the discourse, given the historical fetishization of Asian women.

He noted that while “every minority group has gone through this at one point in American history,” when we stand together as diverse communities, side by side, it makes a difference.

“The African American community, the Latinx community, the white community and the Asian community ... it's a cliché, but I really do believe we are stronger together,” Kim said.

Related: The first Asian immigrants who arrived in the U.S. were met with “discrimination and violence” right away, one expert said.

Change in the future will be because of those who say today, “We won’t be silent anymore,” he added.

“That is really a part of the issue — that for so long, the attitude of Asian Americans has always been just be patient, take it, don't speak up. We are the first generation that, en masse, is speaking up and saying we will not be silent anymore.”

Related:

Recommended Stories

  • Dan Bongino tapped for national afternoon radio slot in May

    Conservative commentator Dan Bongino has joined a scramble to inherit the radio talk show mantle left behind by the death of Rush Limbaugh. Cumulus Media’s Westwood One said Bongino will begin a new three-hour radio program from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern, the same time slot Limbaugh occupied before his death due to lung cancer in February.

  • One Good Thing: Flight paramedic treats patient medical debt

    When flight paramedic Rita Krenz boards a helicopter, she knows her patients are about to face problems she can’t fix — a health care system that buries people in debt after a car accident or stroke. Krenz started a fundraising campaign that brought in more than $18,000 for the charity. “A lot of my friends in health care are worn down by this broken system,” the Charlottesville, Virginia, resident said.

  • Bride faces backlash over ‘disrespectful’ dinner menu at wedding: ‘Extremely rude and tacky’

    Nobody was on this bride's side when they heard what she served her mother-in-law.

  • Germany reports biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since Jan. 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 227 to 74,132, while the number of new cases per 100,000 people over seven days rose to 90, compared to 86 a day earlier. Germany is in a third wave of the pandemic, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant has spread, the RKI has said, predicting a big jump in cases in coming weeks.

  • China slams US plan to expel phone carriers in tech clash

    China’s government on Thursday called on Washington to drop efforts to expel three state-owned Chinese phone companies from the United States in a new clash over technology and security. The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to begin revoking the companies' U.S. licenses. The United States should “stop the wrong practice of generalizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic issues” and “stop abusing state power to unreasonably suppress Chinese enterprises,” said a ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

  • Veselnitskaya’s Trump Tower Coverup Linked to Secret Russian Chemical Weapons Program

    Yury Martyanov/GettyLONDON—A company newly sanctioned by the U.S. over Alexei Navalny’s poisoning attack is tied to the money laundering network that Natalia Veselnitskaya tried to cover up at the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting, according to financial records obtained by The Daily Beast.Now we know why Vladimir Putin was so desperate to play down the international corruption probes that began when Sergei Magnitsky uncovered a $230 million fraud on the Russian people. For the first time, that dark money network can be linked to the murderous chemical weapons program run by Russia’s notorious intelligence services.After exposing the massive theft of state money, Magnitsky ended up dead in a Russian prison cell. Legislation in his name has been enacted all over the world by governments seeking to clamp down on corruption, including the U.S.’s Magnitsky Act. Despite the interventions of Veselnitskaya—a Russian lawyer who was sent to the U.S. to persuade the Trump campaign to overturn the law—investigations tracing that stolen money continue to expose an international web of bank accounts linked to alleged wrongdoing.Email Leak Exposes Trump Tower Russian’s Dirty Lobbying OperationsThis month, the Biden administration said it was sanctioning a German chemicals company called Riol-Chemie because of its “activities in support of Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs.”It was part of the administration’s response to the attempted murder of Putin nemesis Navalny. The anti-corruption campaigner narrowly survived a chemical weapon attack after a plane carrying him on a long flight home to Moscow was diverted and he was able to receive emergency medical care—first in a Siberian hospital, and then in Germany where he was airlifted for further treatment.After waking up from a weeks-long coma, Navalny outwitted a member of the assassination team by impersonating a senior FSB official and tricking his would-be killer into explaining over the phone how the kill squad had rubbed the Novichok nerve agent into the seams of Navalny’s underpants.President Trump shrugged off the attack, but the Biden team announced sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and 14 other entities involved in chemical and biological weapons production on March 2.One of the entities singled out by the U.S. government as a cog in Russia’s weapons of mass destruction program was Riol-Chemie. Investigative files compiled by the authorities in Lithuania—and reviewed by The Daily Beast—show that Riol-Chemie received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a British Virgin Islands-registered company accused of laundering some of the stolen money that was uncovered by Magnitsky.According to sources close to a separate investigation by French authorities, financial records show that two New Zealand-registered companies, which also received funds from the $230 million fraud, wired over $1 million to Riol-Chemie.Riol-Chemie did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.The United States formal designation of Riol-Chemie as a sanctioned entity does not give any detail about its role in Russia’s weapons program, but purchase orders and invoices seen by The Daily Beast show that the company received components from a now-defunct American manufacturer called Aeroflex. Records show that Aeroflex, which was then based in New York, took orders for radiation-hardened semiconductors and regulators in 2007. These components are often used to build missiles and satellites.The orders were to be sent to Riol-Chemie in northern Germany, but records show that the tightly-controlled radiation chips were paid for by yet another entity accused of laundering the stolen Russian money. According to the paperwork, the invoice went to Tolbrist Alliance Inc, a shell company listed in the Offshore Leaks Database by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists as being registered to a post office box in the British Virgin Islands.According to bank records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Lithuanian authorities discovered that Tolbrist Alliance Inc had received around $50 million from companies linked to the fraud uncovered by Magnitsky.Financial records show that Tolbrist spent at least $1.5 million at Aeroflex.Aeroflex, which is no longer trading, was busted by the State Department for hundreds of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) violations “largely consisting of unauthorized exports.” There is no indication that the company broke the law by delivering the rad-chips to Riol-Chemie—the transactions occurred years before the U.S. government announced that the German company was a secret part of Putin’s illicit arms smuggling operation.The repeated links between companies accused of laundering the $230 million and Riol-Chemie may point to a wider, calculated scheme with far-reaching political implications. Money stolen from the Russian people—while the authorities turned a blind eye—was apparently channelled into a black market weapons program. Whoever directed the dispersal of the stolen funds also played a top secret role in Russian national security.“This clearly shows why Putin has become unhinged because of the Magnitsky investigation,” said Bill Browder, who has led the anti-corruption campaign in the name of his former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. “Every layer of this onion that is peeled, ever more dirty and dangerous information emerges.”Previous reports have also claimed that some of the stolen funds ended up in the hands of people connected to Syria’s chemical weapons program.Ex-Hill Staffer Linked to Veselnitskaya Dies Suddenly After Fall Near His HomeThe man given the task of shutting down the Magnitsky-inspired investigations that were blooming all over the world was Yury Chaika, one of Putin’s top fixers and Russia’s prosecutor-general up until last year. President Obama signed the anti-corruption Magnitsky Act into law in 2012, and Chaika’s protégée, Veselnitskaya, was sent to make the case against the law at the notorious Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort in 2016.Putin brought it up with Trump himself at the Helsinki summit in 2018. The former president listened, nodding along with a litany of distortions about election interference, Crimea, and Browder during a joint press conference.Veselnitskaya was also part of the legal team defending Prevezon, another of the companies accused of laundering the stolen money, which was under investigation by the Southern District of New York. The case was eventually settled out of court with Prevezon paying $6 million. Velselnitskaya was charged with obstruction of justice for colluding with Chaika’s office in Moscow to doctor evidence submitted to the court.While Trump-Russia speculation was at its height, Veselnitskaya always insisted that she was not at Trump Tower to try and help sway the election; she was there to put the case against the Magnitsky investigation.“To summarize, those were not the happiest days of my life,” Velselnitskaya told NBC amid the backlash surrounding the Trump Tower meeting.Despite the personal costs, it seems that Putin and his cronies will stop at nothing to stymie the fraud investigations they face. But the U.S. government’s sanctioning of Riol-Chemie may offer an important lesson to the Kremlin: even dark money can be followed.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that if they erase the filibuster they'll 'release furies they can barely imagine'

    in a Wall St Jornal op-ed McConnell had a hyperbolic warning for Democrats who want to abolish the 60 vote threshold Senate filibuster.

  • Israel to bail out its airlines with $210 million COVID-19 aid plan

    Israel's government announced on Wednesday a long-awaited bailout of its airlines to help them weather the coronavirus crisis and maintain operations in the midst of a year-long halt to international travel. As part of a financial assistance program overseen by the finance ministry, the government will buy $210 million-worth of flight tickets in advance from flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines and its low fare subsidiary Sun Dor. The tickets are for the airline security personnel posted at airports that its carriers will fly to over the next 20 years, the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives and their Taliban adversaries along with international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering is the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin will 'pay a price' for meddling, GOP cooperation still possible

    The president's comments to ABC News gave insights into his administration's foreign policy and its plan for bipartisan policy wins in Congress.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

    Trump said he hoped Markle would run "because if that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running."

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • Fact check: Journalist who filmed U.S. Capitol rioter not employed by CNN

    A Facebook post falsely implicated CNN in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement.

  • THEN AND NOW: How every Kardashian-Jenner family member has changed in the 14 years since the first season of 'KUWTK'

    A lot has happened in the Kardashian-Jenner family since the reality show's first episode in 2007. Here's how the family has changed over 14 years.

  • With Trump Gone, Republicans Can Finally Come Together to Attack Democrats

    James Devaney/GettyFor more than four years, Republicans on Capitol Hill woke up every morning in the knowledge that, whatever they did, Donald Trump could turn their entire day upside down with a single tweet.Now, with a far more predictable and laconic president, GOP lawmakers who spent years miraculously not having seen the latest tweet or just having no comment are once again finding their voice.Just take Wednesday morning.House Republicans held a press conference criticizing President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Meanwhile, 40 lawmakers signed a joint letter to the White House accusing the administration of “unlawful” moves at the border.These GOP messaging ploys warranted cameras, news articles, and prime placement in the Beltway’s most-read newsletters. And instead of ducking questions about the latest Trump outrage, Republicans were on the offensive, lambasting Biden at every opportunity.Most Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill thought Trump would still drive the daily news cycles from Mar-a-Lago. But two months removed from office, the ex-president is locked out of the White House and, maybe more importantly, his Twitter account. On top of losing his favorite medium, he’s largely avoided interviews, save a Fox News interview he did by phone on Tuesday and another Fox interview in February. When he does weigh in, it’s through his personal office—almost always to settle political scores, not to shape the policy discussion.That doesn’t mean Trump isn’t still the leader of the GOP. It will take years for Republicans to shake Trump—if they ever do. But in the halls of Congress, where reporters once hounded GOP lawmakers to respond to Trump’s latest unhinged missive, there is now a news void. And Republicans can already feel it.“I get more airtime than I used to,” Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a top-ranking Republican in the chamber, said Trump’s tweets “absolutely” used to suck the air out of the room. “It would happen regularly,” he said.Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill After Shambolic All-Night DebateCornyn added that Republicans don’t have to respond as much to tweets. “So I guess, in that sense, it’s a little bit easier,” he said. “But it's always a hard thing to do when you have 50 diverse and independent individuals.”Those 50 GOP senators Cornyn referenced are a fractious bunch—an often unruly collection of big personalities in a small room. But, being in the minority, it’s far easier to coalesce against the opposition’s policies rather than rallying behind your own. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) argued recent Democratic considerations, like changing the legislative filibuster, would “get us all unified on a message.”“Probably our most important message person right now is either Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi,” Blunt said. “Because that's what's going to produce the unifying message for us.”The reality of a political space absent Trump, however, isn’t entirely positive. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) spoke on Wednesday about the need for Republicans to not become complacent as just an opposition party.“When it comes to the two biggest issues, health care and climate, we've got to be offering solutions,” Braun said. “And if we don't do that, I think we'll be outmaneuvered again.”A GOP Senate aide also described to The Daily Beast the dual sides of Trump’s messaging. He may have had a boundless ability to derail their best-laid plans—but he also had an unparalleled ability to vault anything to the top of the national conversation. When that aligned with the congressional GOP’s agenda, it was a powerful force multiplier. When it didn’t, which was often, it was a major headache.This GOP aide added that the party now has more control over its agenda—and it doesn’t have to allow for chaos.That chaos seemed to take over most days of the Trump presidency, but take just one day as an example. On June 9, 2020, Senate Republicans planned to spend the afternoon talking about a sweeping conservation bill and a GOP version of police reform legislation in response to George Floyd’s death. They’d lined up a succession of floor speeches, plus talking points on police reform for when GOP leaders went before reporters for their weekly press conference.But Trump had other plans. That morning, he tweeted a conspiracy theory that an elderly man, brutally assaulted on tape by police in Buffalo during a protest, was somehow linked to “antifa.” Trump’s comment became the news. And as much as Republicans wanted press for their conservation bill, a top election year priority for some senators, as well as their police legislation, no one wanted to touch Trump’s tweet.“I don’t comment on the tweets,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters, echoing most of his colleagues. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), at the time the majority leader, also wanted no part of it. The GOP police reform legislation and their conservation bill—The Great American Outdoors Act—did not receive much ink that day.Not having to worry about Trump’s erratic behavior and words does not mean, however, that Republicans have mastered communications.In fact, Democrats don’t seem to think the GOP has improved its messaging much at all in Trump’s absence.“With Trump, it was chaos,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a progressive who often makes the rounds on Fox News. “But there was still an energy and passion behind it. Whereas now, I think there's kind of a void.”Khanna pointed to the GOP response to Biden’s signature achievement so far: the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.Republicans have struggled to find a convincing line of opposition to the popular legislation. They’ve argued it both doesn’t do enough, and does too much. They’ve argued it was too partisan, while acting in a completely partisan manner themselves—flatly opposing direct stimulus that Trump himself supported.As Khanna said Wednesday, “I think they miscalculated.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

    Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.