Daniel Fitzko sentenced to 35 years in prison

Mar. 18—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars for sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust and incest, according to the county's prosecuting attorney.

Daniel Fitzko, 35, of Rock was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for sexual abuse by a parent guardian or custodian, and for incest, Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran said.

Fitzko was arrested by the West Virginia State Police in October 2021 and indicted by a Mercer County Grand Jury in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to the charges last January, Cochran stated.

Cochran said that he requested the court to sentence Fitzko to the maximum sentences based upon the facts of the case, and the attorney representing the child's interests, the guardian ad litem, agreed with this recommendation.

Judge Wills Ordered that Fitzko be sentenced to 10 to 20 years and five to 15 years, the maximum on each charge. Wills then ordered that both sentences run consecutive to each other, meaning Fitzko was sentenced to the maximum of 35 years, 20 on one charge and 15 on the other.

Cochran praised the efforts of the West Virginia State Police, and Assistant Prosecutor David Pfeifer, in their investigation and prosecution of this case, and also expressed his continued appreciation for Child Protect of Mercer County and the Child Protective Service workers at the local Department of Health and Human Resources.

"We have a great team in place here in Mercer County to do whatever we can possibly do to keep our kids safe and hold accountable those that harm a child in Mercer County," he said.

Cochran stated that the maximum sentence was "clearly appropriate in this case considering what had occurred, and Judge Wills sentenced Mr. Fitzko to the maximum sentence allowed by law because there is no doubt that that's exactly what he deserved."

