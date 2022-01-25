Daniel Godsey pleads to meth; given 8-year prison sentence

Jan. 24—Daniel Timothy Tylor Godsey had five cases on the Criminal Court docket when the Cumberland County Grand Jury met Jan. 10 and returned a superseding indictment charging felony possession of meth with intent.

Last Wednesday Godsey appeared in court and pled guilty to the latest charge — along with a second meth charge — and received an 8-year prison sentence.

Godsey, 24, Haley's Grove Rd., Crab Orchard, is a Range 1 offender which means under state law, he will be required to serve the sentence at 30%. He has already served 238 days in jail for which he will receive credit.

The superseding indictment alleges Godsey and co-defendant, Joe Michael Grimme, were arrested March 25, 2021, in possession of more than .5 grams of meth which was tossed from a vehicle as the two fled from Sheriffs Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson.

Godsey was also facing a second count of felony possession of meth with intent, criminal simulation (possession of counterfeit $100 bills), two counts of simple possession of meth, simple possession and evading arrest.

He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and delivery and received a 3-year sentence to be served concurrently — or at the same time — as the 8-year sentence at 30%.

The second charge stems from an arrest by Deputy Lucas Turner on April 21, 2021.

Remaining charges were dropped.

Grimme was also indicted in the superseding indictment on a charge of possession of meth with intent and appeared in court last week for arraignment.

His case and unrelated charges of domestic assault, violation of a protective order, failure to stop at an injury crash and driving on a revoked license were continued to March 4.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—David Edward Dion, aggravated assault, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license, continued to March 4.

—Bryan Emory Edmonds, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and felony possession of marijuana with intent, continued to Feb. 22.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to March 22 at which time Grant is to return to court with an attorney.

—Michael Clois Melton, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony (superseding indictment), continued to March 4.

—Jerry Wayne Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 11 at which time Sherrill is to have hired an attorney.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 22.

—Alicia Dawn Turner, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, James Hargis appointed to represent Turner and continued to March 22.

—Shawn Michael Walker introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to April 11.

