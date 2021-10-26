Daniel Green, convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father, denied parole

One of two men convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father was denied parole.

According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesperson Greg Thomas, Daniel Andre Green’s parole was denied Friday.

No further detail as to why the parole was denied for Green, who was convicted in the July 1993 murder of James R. Jordan Sr.

In 1996, Green and his co-defendant, Larry Demery, were declared guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the death of the basketball great’s dad.

Both men are eligible for parole because of the sentencing laws in effect at the time.

Thomas said Green’s parole will be reviewed again in 2024.

According to a three-paragraph announcement from the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, Demery was granted parole through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program last year. According to WRAL, he had been denied parole in two previous hearings. His parole date was set for Aug. 6, 2023 — contingent on him remaining in good standing as a prisoner.

Green’s attorney Christine Mumma, executive director for the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, said she didn’t have much hope for Green to receive justice during the parole process since he it was never granted since the day he was arrested.

“It’s interesting how some people can be so blind to what others can clearly see. It’s a bureaucracy. ... They don’t have to give a reason. It’s easier to just say, ‘Come back in three years,’” Mumma said, according to CNN and other published reports.

Jordan, 56 at the time, was killed while taking a nap in his Lexus on a highway in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Demery said they had no idea who their victim was when they shot him and later took his body to a swamp near Bennettsville, S.C.

Green has admitted that he helped Demery get rid of the body, but always maintained that he wasn’t there when Jordan was killed.