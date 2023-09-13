Daniel Khalife copycats who crafted rope in prison foiled by officers

Daniel Khalife may have inspired other inmates to attempt their own daring escapes

Prison officers have foiled a copycat prison escape attempt by inmates using a 16 metre rope just two days after terror suspect Daniel Khalife absconded.

Officers discovered the makeshift rope in a communal area for prisoners at HMP Moorland near Doncaster in south Yorkshire on Friday, only 48 hours after Khalife escaped from prison by strapping himself underneath a food delivery lorry on Wednesday morning.

It is suspected that Khalife may have used bed sheets to construct the strap that he used to escape and evade at least two sets of checks that should have been carried out at HMP Wandsworth.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the prison service was investigating the escape attempt at Moorland and pledged that offenders would be punished.

A prison service spokesman said: “Diligent prison staff found and confiscated this item before it could be used and the prisoners involved will be punished.”

Moorland is a category C prison focused on rehabilitating adult and young male offenders. Among the well-known inmates who have been held at the prison are Naseem Hamed, the former boxing world champion jailed for driving dangerously and Adam Johnson, the professional footballer imprisoned for sexual activity with a child and grooming.

The Telegraph revealed last year that HMP Moorland put up a sign directing “residents” in the jail to facilities despite an instruction from Dominic Raab, the then justice secretary, that inmates must no longer be called by such “politically correct” terms. It was subsequently removed.

HMP Moorland has also raised eyebrows by putting up a 12-foot high map of the prison on a main walkway, including a “you are here” sign.

“It is a bit contentious when you’re locking up people in secure conditions who you’re trying to stop escape,” said one insider. “The obvious risks include being able to coordinate drugs being thrown into prison or delivered by drone.”

Prison officers at HMP Moorland are investigating whether it was an attempt to escape or alternatively to reach another part of the jail. Escapes from the secure prison estate are rare with just five people absconding since 2017.

Khalife appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being captured and charged with escaping from prison. He was remanded in custody.

The suspected terrorist was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a bicycle by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

His detention brought a dramatic end to a 75-hour nationwide land and air manhunt after Khalife went missing.

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January. He denies all charges against him and pleaded not guilty at a hearing in July.

The incident has highlighted inadequacies in the condition of the facility, with the chief inspector of prisons calling for it to be shut down.

