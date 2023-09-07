Daniel Khalife live: Manhunt for escaped terror suspect enters second day

The manhunt for a suspected terrorist who escaped from a London prison by clinging to the underside of a delivery struck has entered its second day.

Daniel Khalife, 21, was dressed in a chef’s uniform when he broke out of HMP Wandsworth just before 8am on Wednesday. The former British Army soldier and computer scientist had worked in the kitchens at the Category B jail.

Counter-terror police put all ports on high alert amid fears Khalife would attempt to flee the country. The 21-year-old is awaiting trial for terror and Official Secrets Act offences.

Sources claim Khalife used makeshift straps to tie himself to the underside of a grocery van which then drove him out of the prison. It was reported there was a delay of around an hour between prison officials noticing he was missing and contacting the police.

The head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Dominic Murphy, said there was “no reason to believe Khalife poses a threat to the wider public” but urged people not to approach him and to call 999 if they spot him.

08:47 AM BST

Ex-security chief at HMP Wandsworth - Prison escape 'embarrassing but not entirely surprising'

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, Professor Ian Acheson, a former head of security at HMP Wandsworth, said the breakout on Wednesday morning was “incredibly embarrassing” but not “entirely surprising”.

Well, at best, this is a catastrophic system failure that actually starts with the allocation of Khalife to Wandsworth and ends with a terror suspect working in a prison kitchen of an establishment in crisis (and) escaping in a vehicle. So it’s incredibly embarrassing for the prison service but it’s not entirely surprising given what we know about what’s going on Wandsworth at the moment.” I’m afraid to say that Wandsworth, like so many of our flagship prisons, is in freefall. You’ve only got to look at the most recent inspections, and other monitoring reports, that reveal it’s filthy, it’s vermin infested, on any day 30-44% of frontline staff are unavailable to work. Morale is awful. I mean, frankly, if you cannot even manage to get the bins emptied in a place like Wandsworth what else is going wrong?

08:41 AM BST

Michelle Donelan - Prison escape should not be 'politicised'

Michelle Donelan has told LBC that Daniel Khalife’s prison escape should not be “politicised” as she insisted incidences are “extremely rare”.

“We’ve always said that the prison estate needs an upgrade and we need to expand the capacity. “But I don’t think that we should draw a parallel between the two things here. It is extremely rare for a prisoner to escape. “In fact, I think there’s been five escapees in several years. “It is extremely rare. It’s unacceptable, but it is rare. “We shouldn’t politicise the topic, really. We should look at exactly what has happened and then how can we deal with that to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

08:31 AM BST

Normal service resumes at HMP Wandsworth

Telegraph reporter Patrick Sawer says normal service has resumed outside HMP Wandsworth as the investigation into Khalife’s escape continues.

As the morning wore on more Serco prison vans entered the jail as part of the routine process of ferrying prisoners to and from court appearances. Nearby the wives and girlfriends of inmates waited with their children to be admitted to the prison for family visits. Above the main gates under which Khalife carried out his audacious escape a union flag was flying, alongside the multi rainbow coloured LGBQT+ flag.

08:22 AM BST

Labour MP - I raised HMP Wandsworth staff shortages 'many months ago'

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan, whose Tooting constituency includes HMP Wandsworth, has said she raised staff shortages at the category B prison “many months ago” with the Justice Secretary.

Ms Khan said she learned in December how seven members of staff worked a night shift looking after 1500 inmates.

Some staff members had also been asked to stay on for double shifts, she added.

“Undoubtedly when you have situation like this things will happen and people will make mistakes.

“And now someone is on the loose.”

08:14 AM BST

07:50 AM BST

Investigation under way into why Khalife was not held at maximum security prison

An investigation into why a former soldier accused of terrorism was not held in a prison with the highest security level is “under way”, Science Secretary Michelle Donelan has said.

Speaking to Times Radio on Thursday, she said that her understanding was that it was not “black and white” whether a terror suspect should be held in a category A prison, such as Belmarsh.

“So it’s my understanding it’s not as black and white about that as that,” she said. “So there is a an investigation checking that he was in the correct facility.

“It’s not as black and white, is my understanding, as to what category somebody under arrest for that those types of crimes should be in.”

Asked if Daniel Khalife had not been held in Belmarsh prison because it was full, she said it was “no secret” that prison capacity was an issue.

“In general, it’s no secret that prison capacity has been an issue, one that we are tackling,” she said. “That’s why we’re investing money to upgrade our prison estate and to increase the number of places by 20,000.”

07:48 AM BST

