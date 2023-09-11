Daniel Khalife – live: Terror suspect to appear before magistrate’s court on prison escape charges

Daniel Abed Khalife will be produced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today after the terror suspect was charged following his alleged escape from Wandsworth Prison.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

His detention brought a dramatic end to a 75-hour nationwide land and air manhunt after Khalife went missing from the prison on Wednesday. He is currently in police custody.

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.

His alleged escape from the prison has highlighted inadequacies in the condition of the facility, with the chief inspector of prisons calling for it to be shut down.

Around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have now been moved out of the Category B jail, the justice secretary said yesterday.

It comes amid reports that a 24-year-old inmate was stabbed at the prison. The Metropolitan Police said the inmate was being treated for a non life-threatening stab wound and that no arrests have been made.

Two Wandsworth Prison guards ‘suspended’

06:00 , Namita Singh

Two Wandsworth Prison guards have been suspended days after Daniel Abed Khalife went missing from the facility.

This comes as officials hunt for accomplices involved in aiding and abetting his alleged escape.

According to LBC, the guards are believed to have been involved in overseeing the exit of a catering vehicle which Khalife is accused of using to escape the prison.

Around 40 HMP Wandsworth inmates moved out

05:00 , Namita Singh

Around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B jail, the justice secretary said yesterday.

The move comes amid outrage over Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape from the prison last week.

Alex Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that a preliminary investigation into the Victorian prison had found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.

Two women walk out of the entrance to Wandsworth Prison (Getty Images)

But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.

Inmate stabbed at HMP Wandsworth, Met Police says

04:05 , Namita Singh

An inmate has been stabbed at HMP Wandsworth days after Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police were called at around 3.20pm on Sunday to reports that an inmate had been assaulted inside the prison.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 24-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed his condition was not life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

Report:

Inmate stabbed at HMP Wandsworth, Met Police says

Runner describes seeing escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife hours before arrest

03:00 , Lydia Patrick

Runner, Frank Noon, saw Wandsworth Prison terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife further down Thames hours before his arrest in Greenford.

Noon saw the 21-year-old “lying on his back” while he was running along the river.

“It was only when I saw him three hours later and he was wearing the same clothes that I thought that’s the same guy that’s weird,” Mr Noon told Sky News.

Khalife was tackled off his bike by a police officer on a canal towpath and then arrested, ending a 75-hour nationwide manhunt.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the former soldier was arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer near Rowdell Road in west London just before 11am on Saturday (9 September) morning and is currently in their custody.

Justice secretary insists HMP Wandsworth was runnning at a safe and secure level

02:00 , Lydia Patrick

Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk said on Sunday that the preliminary findings of his investigation into London’s Victorian jail have found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.

But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.

Mr Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Out of an abundance of caution, some prisoners there – some of those on remand – have been moved (this week).

Alex Chalk was speaking on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

“Additional resources have, of course, gone into Wandsworth, so there’s additional governor support, a former governor with particular expertise in security.

“But also, out of an abundance of caution, around 40 prisoners have been moved just while we get to the bottom of what took place in Wandsworth. That is a sensible, precautionary measure.”

Mr Chalk, discussing the preliminary findings of a review he issued, said the investigation has looked into whether protocols were in place relating to the unloading of food from a van and searching the delivery vehicle.

“Those protocols were in place, point one,” he said. “And point two, the relevant security staff were also in place.

“Plainly what we’ve yet to establish is whether those protocols were followed.”

He said he will set out “next week” the terms of reference of the separate independent investigation to ensure that the conclusions are “rock solid”.

Daniel Khalife’s escape follows a rich – and troubled – history of prison breaks

01:01 , Lydia Patrick

Guy Walters explores a long line of theatrical prison breaks as Daniel Khalife earns a place in criminal history - alongside members of the IRA, a train robber and an ex-M16 agent.

Ronnie Biggs, am infamous train robber, also escaped from Wandsworth prison in 1965. While Biggs did not use a rope, he did use a rope ladder to scale a prison wall, which had been slung over by accomplices.

While his fellow prisoners staged a scuffle to distract the wardens, Biggs hotfooted it over the wall. On the other side was not a boat, but a removals lorry, through the roof of which Biggs climbed and away to freedom.

Even though his gang were a bunch of violent larcenous thugs, Biggs enjoyed a certain folk hero status while living in exile in Brazil, from where he eventually returned to be imprisoned once more in 2001.

Read about the other famous escapes here

Daniel Khalife’s escape follows a rich history of prison breaks

Dog walker says she chatted with Daniel Khalife on park bench

Sunday 10 September 2023 23:15 , Namita Singh

A woman says she sat and had a chat with prison escapee Daniel Khalife the day before he was found.

Gabriella Lewis told The Sun that the 21-year-old revealed he had just left the Army and had a badly stitched ear injury at Chiswick House and Garden.

Khalife was found after a 75-hour land and air manhunt (PA)

Feeling uncomfortable, the 52-year-old dog walker says she turned to him to say: ‘Lovely day, isn’t it?’, as reported in The Sun.

“He replied, ‘I’ve just got out of the Army’, which I thought was a strange way to start a conversation. I just said, ‘Oh. That’s good’.

“I thought if he had just left the Army he might have post traumatic stress disorder, so I was trying to be nice to him.”

She also told The Sun: “Considering he had been on the run for two days he didn’t look dirty at all. He actually looked very clean.

“But his ear looked like it had a bit missing or it had split. It had stitches in it but not like the kind you get from a doctor. It looked like he had used a blue fishing line.”

‘Why I believe prisons like Wandsworth should be closed’

Sunday 10 September 2023 19:00 , Lydia Patrick

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor gives a shocking account of day-to-day life inside vermin-infested HMP Wandworth.

He writes exclusively for The Independent: “We inspected Wandsworth in September 2021 after a spate of self-inflicted deaths at the jail, and returned again less than a year later because we were so concerned about what we found.

“The cells at Wandsworth are small, dark and cramped, with an unscreened toilet in the corner, a sink and a plastic chair. Those on the lower floors suffer from vermin and damp, while the cells on the top landings are unbearably hot during the summer.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has said around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the jail after terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The inspector says inmates are refined to their cells to periods of up to 22 hours a day and staffing levels are dangerously low.

With a lack of educational and developmental opportunities behind bars, Taylor explains it is no wonder the crumbling correction unit has become the perfect gateway for high levels of drug use and violence.

Read the full account about life inside Wandsworth here:

Why I believe squalid prisons like Wandsworth should be closed| Charlie Taylor

Inmate stabbed at Wandsworth jail days after Daniel Khalife escape

Sunday 10 September 2023 18:23 , Lydia Patrick

An inmate of HMP Wandsworth has been stabbed four days after another prisoner escaped, the Met Police have confirmed.

The man remains in a critical condition after emergency services were called just after 3pm today and an air ambulance was sent to the scene.

It is believed the incident broke out between two prisoners.

Police say they were called to the scene at 3.20pm to reports of an assault.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has said around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the jail after terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Inmates moved out of Wandsworth Prison after Daniel Khalife escape

Sunday 10 September 2023 18:00 , Lydia Patrick

Around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B prison after terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Justice Secretary has said.

Justice Secretry Alex Chalk said on Sunday that the preliminary findings of his investigation into the ageing London jail have found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.

But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.

Mr Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Out of an abundance of caution, some prisoners there – some of those on remand – have been moved (this week).

“Additional resources have, of course, gone into Wandsworth, so there’s additional governor support, a former governor with particular expertise in security.

“But also, out of an abundance of caution, around 40 prisoners have been moved just while we get to the bottom of what took place in Wandsworth. That is a sensible, precautionary measure.”

Read the full story here

Inmates moved out of Wandsworth Prison after Daniel Khalife escape

Mapped - the 75-hour national manhunt to capture Khalife

Sunday 10 September 2023 17:30 , Lydia Patrick

See where and how the 75-hour search unfolded after Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth.

It is believed the former soldier strapped himelf to a Bidfood delivery van to get out of jail.

75-hours and a mass police search later, Khalife was arrested just over an hour away from his cell.

Read the full report here

Mapped - the manhunt for Daniel Khalife (The Independent)

How police tracked down Daniel Khalife in a 75 hour national manhunt

Sunday 10 September 2023 17:00 , Lydia Patrick

Daniel Khalife’s ‘ingenious’ escaoe from Wandsworth jail led to his eventual capture - involving police dogs, helicopters and back gardens.

The Metropolitan Police noted Khalife’s “ingenuity” as he escaped HMP Wandsworth in ‘prison break’ fashion by strapping himself to the underside of a delivery lorry.

A national manhunt then followed as the police scoured Richmond Park.

Two days later a confirmed sighting is believed to have helped officers locate the 21-year-old.

S member of the public reported seeing a man matching Khalife’s description walking away from a Bidfood van that had stopped near the south entrance to Wandsworth Roundabout shortly after his escape.

Commander Dominic Murphy said on Friday evening that police conducted an intelligence-led search at a residential property in the Richmond area.

He said: “We had the helicopter up, we had dogs, we had an awful lot of resource.

“I’m aware that it caused some concern for residents seeing police officers trying to search around their houses and in some cases, I’ve heard on the media… in their back gardens.

“This was all in an effort to try and locate Daniel Khalife.”

After reports of further sightings in the Church Street and Chiswick Mall area, further officers were deployed.

Khalife was eventually found on a canal towpath in Northolt, west London, around eight miles from where he was last seen by a member of the public.

Read the full story here:

Helicopter, police dogs and intelligence: How police tracked down Daniel Khalife

ICYMI: The Anarchy inside Wandsworth jail where inmates call the shots

Sunday 10 September 2023 15:57 , Lydia Patrick

Daniel Khalife broke out of Wandsworth jail in on Wednesday leaving major questions to be answered about the facility’s security.

Speaking exclusively to the Independent, the chief inspector of prisions Charlie Taylor reveals a critical situation of overcrowdedness, squalor and vermin.

He also spoke of insuffiecient staffing levels and inexperienced workers who are ‘fresh out of school. Inmates are often locked in their cells for 22 hours a day with no access to education and training, according to Mr Taylor.

An inspection last year found that 30 per cent of prison officers were unable to perform their duties, with the incessant influx of drugs causing high levels of violence.

Mr Taylor said: “Prisoners will not be unlocked on time because there is nobody to do it. They will not get to education or employment because there is nobody to escort them. They will not have clean clothes or bedding. The demand, and thus the supply, of drugs will rise, and with it an illicit economy that leads to debt and to violence.”

Read the full story here:

Anarchy revealed inside prison-break Wandsworth jail where inmates call the shots

Questions raised over security of Wandsworth Prison

Sunday 10 September 2023 14:58 , Tara Cobham

Questions have been raised over the security of the prison following the police manhunt.

On Sunday, the Justice Secretary said around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B jail.

Alex Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that a preliminary investigation into London’s Victorian prison had found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.

But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.

Police ‘pivot’ investigation to looking at whether Khalife had help

Sunday 10 September 2023 12:14 , Tara Cobham

The Metropolitan Police said it is now “pivoting” its investigation towards looking at whether Daniel Khalife had any help with his escape from Wandsworth Prison following the terror suspect’s arrest yesterday.

Commander Murphy said: “Our priority following Khalife’s escape was to find him and bring him back to custody, which, thanks to the help of the public, and the excellent work by our officers, we have achieved. We are now pivoting our investigation towards the circumstances of his escape and whether there may have been any other persons involved and that investigation continues.”

Recap: Soldiers reveal what Khalife is really like

Sunday 10 September 2023 11:45 , Tara Cobham

The soldier facing terrorism and espionage charges who escaped from prison claimed to be a survivalist and went on solitary overnight camping expeditions when off-duty, according to former colleagues who knew him.

Daniel Abed Khalife boasted that he would join a signals unit of Special Forces and was preparing for the entry requirements. There is, however, no evidence of him officially embarking on this path. Former soldiers who knew him say that he was viewed as “ a bit of a fantasist” , but someone “ who took his fitness seriously”.

Two former soldiers in the Royal Corps of Signals described 21 year old Khalife as someone seeking attention and sometimes “ playing the clown” to do so. They recall an incident in which he stole a senior officer’s epaulettes, put them on his uniform, and wanted to post photos on social media wearing them.

Kim Sengupta reports:

The vain survivalist: Soldiers reveal what Daniel Abed Khalife is really like

Khalife ‘had help’ to escape, says former prisons minister

Sunday 10 September 2023 10:16 , Tara Cobham

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife would have received some sort of “collusion and support” to aid his escape, a former prisons minister has said.

Former Tory MP Rory Stewart also said that prisons in England and Wales are “unmanageable”.

Asked if he would have resigned if the escape happened during his tenure, he told Sky News: “I definitely think that it’s important for ministers to take full responsibility.

“There are 120 prisons in England and Wales. There were escapes on my watch…for the first few days, you’re just trying to work out what on earth happened – how did this happen? And the story changes, as you can imagine, minute by minute. You have to get on the ground in Wandsworth and talk to the governor.

“In this particular case, it seems clear if he had strapping underneath this vehicle, that there was some kind of collusion and support. But it’s also clear that they seemed to spend, I don’t know, half an hour/45 minutes before they even noticed he was gone from the kitchen, and he shouldn’t be in the kitchen in the first place.”

Mr Stewart added: “The bigger issue is the prison population, these prisons are totally unmanageable. And the main thing that I was trying to do when I was in government is reduce the prison population.”

Inmates moved out of Wandsworth Prison after Khalife escape

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:58 , Tara Cobham

Around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B prison after terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Justice Secretary has said.

Justice Secretry Alex Chalk said on Sunday that the preliminary findings of his investigation into the ageing London jail have found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.

But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.

Sam Blewett reports:

Inmates moved out of Wandsworth Prison after Daniel Khalife escape

Prison population gone over 88,000, says chief inspector

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:56 , Tara Cobham

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor told the BBC the prison population has gone over 88,000.

He said: “If you go back to the mid 1990s, when actually crime was much higher than it is now, our prison population was half what it is, or pretty much half what it is today. I think it was around 40 to 44,000 and it’s now gone up to over 88,000.

“The projections are that it will go up even further and the problem is if it goes up even further what that means is more prisoners sharing cells that were designed for one person, continuing to use these old battered, crumbling vermin infested Victorian jails, which would make fantastic museums or flats but really are not fit for purpose for the 21st century.

“But also that there aren’t enough staff in place to be able to unlock prisoners and actually to begin to do the things with prisoners that are actually going to help them to not offend when they come out.

“Prisons have got a public protection duty to keep people locked up when they’re inside, but they also have a public protection duty to make sure that they put in place the things that mean that when someone leaves prison, they’re less likely to reoffend.”

Prison governors’ hands tied by ‘extraordinary level of bureaucracy'

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:54 , Tara Cobham

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor has said that prison governors’ hands are often tied by an “extraordinary level of bureaucracy”.

He told the Laura Kuenssberg show: “It’s not just about the pipeline of people coming in. It’s also about the quality of people coming in. And the fact that many people are leaving the job after quite short periods of time.

“And one of the reasons for that, and governors tell me this is that, governors themselves have no part in the selection of staff who come and work in their jail. The boss can’t choose their staff.

“I’m a former head teacher and I sit there aghast at some of the things that governors can’t do. They can’t commission work.

“I spoke to a governor last week who said that in order to buy a pot of paint, she had to go through some long procurement exercise through the centre rather than sending someone down to Howdens to buy a pot of paint to decorate some cells.

“So there is a sort of bureaucracy around prisons, which makes things incredibly complicated and means the governors, some of them are unbelievably impressive people who do an absolutely brilliant job, but often their hands are tied by what seems to me coming from an education background, like an extraordinary level of bureaucracy.”

Wandsworth prisoners spend 22 hours a day in cells, says chief inspector

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:22 , Tara Cobham

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor has said that prisoners at Wandsworth Prison spend up to 22 hours a day in their cells.

He told the BBC: “I think Wandsworth is failing typical of most inner city Victorian local prisons of which there is still a huge amount that are open and and there are three things really it’s about having enough staff of the right quality. It’s about the level of overcrowding that you have.

“I think Wandsworth is 600 over what it was originally designed for. It’s about, 1,600 prisoners, and that means lots of people sharing cells that were originally designed for one person.

“And the third thing is about prisoners having enough to do and what we found when we inspected Wandsworth last year was that people were largely locked in their cells for up to 22 hours a day and sometimes even worst at the weekends.”

HMP Wandsworth in London, which terror suspect Daniel Abed escaped from clinging on to a delivery lorry (PA Wire)

Justice Secretary has ‘absolute confidence’ in HMPPS investigation

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:20 , Tara Cobham

The Justice Secretary has said he has “absolute confidence” in the senior leadership of HM Prison and Probation Service to do a “very rigorous, very searching” investigation following Daniel Khalife’s escape from Wandsworth Prison.

Alex Chalk told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that investigations into how the terror suspect was able to escape are currently underway.

He said: “I have absolute confidence in the senior leadership of HM Prison and Probation Service to do their own very rigorous, very searching investigation.”

Preliminary findings suggest it is “clear” the relevant security protocols and staff were in place at the time of Khalife’s escape, he said.

HMP Wandsworth had correct security protocols, suggests Justice Secretary

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:07 , Tara Cobham

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said an investigation has suggested that HMP Wandsworth did have the correct security protocols and staff in place at the time of Daniel Khalife’s escape.

Discussing preliminary findings of a review he issued, Mr Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips the investigation has looked into whether protocols were in place relating to the unloading of food from a van and searching the delivery vehicle.

“Those protocols were in place, point one,” he said.

“And point two, the relevant security staff were also in place. Plainly what we’ve yet to establish is whether those protocols were followed.”

He said he will set out the terms of reference “next week” of the separate independent investigation to ensure that the conclusions are “rock solid”.

Justice Secretary says 40 inmates moved out of Wandsworth Prison

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:05 , Tara Cobham

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said that around 40 inmates of Category B HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the prison amid an investigation into how Daniel Khalife escaped.

He told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Out of an abundance of caution some prisoners there, some of those on remand, have been moved (this week).

“Additional resources have of course gone into Wandsworth, so there’s additional governor support, a former governor with particular expertise in security.

“But also, out of an abundance of caution, around 40 prisoners have been moved just while we get to the bottom of what took place in Wandsworth. That is a sensible, precautionary measure.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said that around 40 inmates of Category B HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the prison amid an investigation into how Daniel Khalife escaped (PA Wire)

Runner describes seeing Khalife hours before arrest

Sunday 10 September 2023 09:01 , Chris Stevenson

Runner, Frank Noon, saw Wandsworth Prison terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife further down Thames hours before his arrest in Northolt.

Noon saw the 21-year-old “lying on his back” while he was running along the river.

“It was only when I saw him three hours later and he was wearing the same clothes that I thought that’s the same guy that’s weird,” Mr Noon told Sky News.

Khalife was tackled off his bike by a police officer on a canal towpath and then arrested, ending a 75-hour nationwide manhunt.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the former soldier was arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer near Rowdell Road in west London just before 11am on Saturday (9 September) morning and is currently in their custody.

Shabnoor Irshad reports:

Runner describes seeing escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife hours before arrest

