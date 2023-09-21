Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping Wandsworth prison

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth earlier this month.

He was on remand at the prison after being charged with terror offences earlier this year.

The former soldier appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey on Thursday 12 days after his four days outside prison came to an end.

Khalife is accused of escaping on 6 September while on remand at HMP Wandsworth by strapping himself under a food delivery truck using a material which was “made from bedsheets with clips at each end”.

The 21-year-old’s disappearance sparked a nationwide manhunt but he was arrested on a canal towpath in Northolt, west London at 10.41am on September 9 after being pulled off a bike by a plain clothes counter-terrorism officer.

Khalife was in Wandsworth prison awaiting trial on charges of allegedly obtaining information useful to the enemy, eliciting information about members of the armed forces contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000, and perpetrating a bomb hoax.

He appeared in court via videolink from the maximum security prison HMP Belmarsh wearing a bright blue and yellow sweatshirt.

Asked to enter a plea to the charge of escaping custody, Khalife replied: “Not guilty”

He was seen exhaling and leaning back in his chair during the hearing and tapping a radiator.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.