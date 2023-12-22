Daniel Krug faces first-degree murder charges in Broomfield woman's death

Dec. 21—A man accused of killing a woman in Broomfield last week has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Daniel Krug, 43, is charged with first-degree murder — after deliberation; criminal impersonation; and two counts of stalking in connection with the death of Kristil Krug, 43. Kristil Krug was found dead at 3132 Promontory Loop by Broomfield police during a welfare check on Dec. 14.

Daniel Krug was arrested on Saturday and was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center. In a court appearance Thursday, his preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 22. Further details including Kristil Krug's cause of death have not yet been released.

Broomfield police on Thursday released the following statement from Kristil Krug's family: "Our family is devastated by Kristil's tragic death, and we ask for privacy as we grieve. Our energies are focused on surrounding her children with love, and providing them with support during this incredibly painful time. We are grateful to law enforcement for their continued work and kindness. And we express our sincere gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love for our family and support for Kristil's children through the Go Fund Me campaign."

As of Thursday afternoon, $20,000 had been donated to the GoFundMe campaign.