Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne hikes IPO price range, to raise over $1 billion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, has boosted the price range for its IPO and is now looking to raise about $1.02 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Backed by venture capital firms including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Insight Venture Partners, SentinelOne now plans to sell 32 million shares of its Class A common stock priced between $31 and $32 per share.

At the top end of the price range, the company is aiming for a valuation of about $8.11 billion. It had previously expected to price its shares between $26 and $29 apiece.

Founded in 2013, SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaches by using artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behavior in enterprise networks.

The company has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the trade symbol "S".

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow cafes turn away the unvaccinated as COVID cases surge

    Customers had to start showing QR-codes to get their coffees in Moscow on Monday, under new rules requiring cafes to only serve people who could show proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative COVID test. "The coronavirus situation in Moscow remains extremely difficult," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the TASS news agency. Russia reported 21,650 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 7,246 in Moscow, and 611 deaths related to COVID-19 across the country.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australia's COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. New Zealand is considering making masks compulsory at high alert levels as well as compulsory scanning of QR codes to boost contact tracing in efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. South Africa will tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days as current containment measures are insufficient to cope with the speed and scale of new infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

  • New coronavirus rules enacted for Moscow restaurants

    Restaurants and cafes in Moscow on Monday began requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test as the Russian capital faces a surge of new infections. According to a decision by city authorities last week, all Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars must only admit customers who have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or can provide a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours. The new restrictions come as Moscow has registered infection levels on par with last winter and recorded all-time high daily numbers of coronavirus deaths.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • This Firm’s $489 Million Purchase Says a Lot About the Future of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Crazy About these 10 Stocks

    In this article, we examined Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s portfolio management strategy and why Billionaire Leon Cooperman is crazy about these 10 stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Crazy About these 5 Stocks. The hedge fund manager and American […]

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Learn about three Vanguard funds that have a five-star rating from Morningstar that specialize in investing in specific niches of the securities market.

  • Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall. A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands. "Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy to profit from post-COVID economic recovery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery. Inflation fears and a cryptocurrency slump in recent weeks have hit some of the […]

  • We Asked 1,000 Investors What’s the Best Way To Invest $1,000: Here’s What They Said

    So you have an extra $1,000 you want to invest. What should you do with it? GOBankingRates posed that question to 1,000 Americans 18 and older from across the country who already have money invested...

  • Nano-X Imaging Scanning for FDA Approval

    Within the realm of publicly traded healthcare companies, the price action of biotech firms somewhat mimics that of typical pharmaceuticals: both bounce up and down based off FDA filings and approval stages. This is true as well for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), an Israeli medical imaging technology company, which has seen its share price swing dramatically since its August 2020 IPO. (See Nano-X Imaging stock charts on TipRanks) Rahul Rakhit of LifeSci Capital covered recent updates in his report,

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Griffin’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Griffin. The self-made billionaire Ken Griffin began investing in […]

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure.

  • Warren Buffett's top 8 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

    The legendary investor says these are the key takeaways for investors and consumers.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • Why the Market is Surging

    Eavesdropping on Louis Navellier’s Flash Alert… what to expect from the market throughout the remainder of the summer… an internal email from our CEO As I write Friday morning, the S&P is building on yesterday’s all-time high. Plus, we’re on pace for the strongest week of gains since early April. What’s behind this strength? And how long will it continue?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Legendary growth investor, Louis Navellier, answered this in his Flash Alert to

  • Peru’s Castillo to Reappoint Velarde as Central Bank Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said he is willing to reappoint the head of the country’s central bank, his most market-friendly move yet as he tries to emerge as the winner of the contested June 6 elections.“Our commitment is to maintain fiscal balance and improve the quality of public spending, promote investments and respect the independence and autonomy of the BCRP,” Castillo said in a tweet late on Saturday. “Therefore, our willingness to ratify Dr. Julio

  • Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

    Unemployed Americans know about COVID-19-related financial relief, including enhanced unemployment benefits, but an overwhelming majority (80%) aren't taking advantage of them, a recent survey from...

  • China’s Envision to Build Renault $2.4 Billion Battery Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Envision Group plans to spend as much as 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on a battery plant in northern France to power an affordable range of Renault SA electric vehicles.The deal is part of the European carmaker’s EV strategy that will also see it acquire a stake of slightly more than 20% in a year-old French startup called Verkor for higher-performance power packs destined for larger and premium models, according to a Renault statement.French President Emmanuel Macron is