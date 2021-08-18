Daniel Marsh, convicted of murdering, mutilating elderly California couple as teen, seeks early release

A man convicted of killing an elderly California couple when he was 15 years old could be released from prison next year under a state law that would make him eligible at the age of 25.

Daniel Marsh will be in a northern California court Wednesday as part of his efforts to be freed early, despite his conviction and 52-years-to-life prison sentence for the 2013 murders of Oliver Northup, 87, and Claudia Maupin, 76. The victims – a husband and wife – were stabbed more than 60 times each.

"Close your eyes for a second. Let that sink in – 128 times he stabbed them," Sarah Rice, Maupin’s granddaughter, told local affiliate FOX 40 earlier this month.

SAN FRANCISCO DA FACES SECOND RECALL EFFORT AS RESIDENTS 'FED UP' WITH PROGRESSIVE 'ZERO CONSEQUENCE' POLICIES

Rice and other family members were joined by the district attorney from Yolo County – where a jury convicted Marsh – last week to denounce his and others’ early release, according to the report.

"What he’s been doing for the past eight years is honing his skill," Rice previously told the news station. "I hate to think that he has the capacity to do it again, but he’s already said he would."

The California law, which was passed in 2018, gives offenders convicted of most violent crimes committed as juveniles the chance to be set free when they turn 25.

Marsh was 15 in April 2013 when he murdered and mutilated the elderly couple in Davis. Marsh had targeted their home after searching the area for open doors and windows to get to potential prey, according to FOX 40. He sliced a hole into a window screen at their home and looked on as his victims slept, the station has reported.

"This was not a crime of passion or juvenile impulse. It was a well-planned and executed random act of violence," Mary Northup, the daughter of one of Marsh’s victims, said in 2018.

CALIFORNIA DRIVER FOUND FATALLY SHOT AS POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH INTO PARKED VEHICLE: REPORTS

Story continues

Investigators found no forensic evidence linking Marsh to the crime, but the teen confessed to authorities after another teen told police Marsh had been boasting about the slayings, "48 Hours" reported.

"It was the most horrific, depraved murder I've ever seen as the district attorney in this county," Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig told "48 Hours" at the time.

Marsh allegedly told authorities he dreamed of being a serial killer and, according to FOX 40, told investigators he enjoyed the slayings.

He pleaded not guilty, claiming insanity, and was tried as an adult in 2014, local reports state.

Marsh, who is now 24, is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. local time, or 5 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.