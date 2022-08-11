Daniel Navarro committed to institutional care for hate-crime crash of motorcyclist Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County

Daniel D. Navarro enters the courtroom Tuesday in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court. On Wednesday, Navarro, 29, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both by means of a dangerous weapon. Both were charged as hate crimes. On Thursday, he was committed to institutional care after being found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

FOND DU LAC – Daniel D. Navarro will be committed to state institutional care for life after a jury found him not guilty due to a mental disease or defect in the second phase of his homicide trial.

The jury on Wednesday found Navarro guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime for causing the crash that killed motorcyclist Phillip Thiessen in 2020. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Thursday's leg of the trial addressed Navarro's plea of not guilty due to a mental disease or defect.

Two doctors testified Thursday that Navarro experienced paranoid delusions from schizophrenia, according to the Fond du Lac District Attorney's office. Two jurors dissented.

Navarro, now 29, had admitted to intentionally crossing the center line on a town of Taycheedah road in 2020 and steering into an incoming motorcycle driven by Thiessen, a 55-year-old retired law enforcement officer.

Minutes after the crash, Navarro told a deputy at the scene that "it was intentional, sir," according to the criminal complaint. He later repeated to two sheriff's investigators that night that he decided to hit the man on the Harley because he assumed that the man would be white and have "redneck" attitudes.

Navarro, who is Hispanic, had complained to police that he had been facing harassment by white people at his former workplace, and by some who lived near the Fond du Lac home he shared with his parents.

Thiessen had worked for agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Fairfax Police Department in Virginia. He "worked on internet crimes against children and was incredibly proud of the work he did to help kids," District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release. "Every day Phillip would remind his grandson: 'Do the right thing and help people.' We encourage anyone that knows someone experiencing a mental health crisis to work to find their loved one help."

Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Andrew Christenson presided over the case.

Doug Schneider contributed to this report.

