Daniel O'Leary of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Just Spent US$105k On Shares

Potential Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) shareholders may wish to note that insider Daniel O'Leary recently bought US$105k worth of stock, paying US$10.45 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 139%.

Hillman Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Douglas Cahill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.60 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.32. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Hillman Solutions insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Hillman Solutions insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Hillman Solutions

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hillman Solutions insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hillman Solutions Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Hillman Solutions shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Hillman Solutions.

