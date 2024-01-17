Daniel Penny, accused in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, to appear in court today

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran accused in the subway death of Jordan Neely will find out Wednesday whether the case will be dismissed during a hearing in New York's Supreme Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan.

Daniel Penny will appear in court to learn the judge's decision in the chokehold death of 30-year-old Neely, a Black man experiencing homelessness who died onboard a Brooklyn subway car last year.

A medical examiner ruled Neely's death a homicide caused by depression of the neck.

In recent months, defense lawyers and prosecutors have both argued the other side's evidence cherry-picks witness accounts in order to exaggerate or downplay the fear Neely caused on a subway car in May after he got onboard and began yelling and saying he was ready to fight.

On May 1, 2023, Neely started shouting on the train and threw his jacket on the floor, according to more than a dozen witnesses. He was acting erratically, witnesses said, but he did not have a weapon or hit or strike anyone.

Witness accounts vary, lawyers say, in part because Neely was not in the direct line of vision of all passengers on the crowded subway car that morning.

Following Neely's outbursts, Penny, who is white, approached him from behind and placed him in a chokehold for several minutes, including after Neely stopped resisting.

Penny was first indicted on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in June and pleaded not guilty.

Penny's legal team more recently fought to dismiss the case, arguing a reasonable person in their client's position onboard the subway car could have also felt force was necessary to prevent Neely from harming other passengers.

If Penny ends up being tried in criminal court for second-degree manslaughter, a jury would be tasked with finding whether he engaged in reckless conduct that created an unjustifiable risk of death to Neely, and then consciously disregarded that risk.

Penny's defense lawyers have said their client did not intend to harm Neely and argue insufficient evidence from prosecutors means the case should be dismissed.

"It's a very high threshold to get an indictment dismissed," Penny's lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, told USA TODAY this month. "Having said that, we feel very strongly that if there was ever a case where there were compelling issues that would warrant a dismissal pre-trial, that this is one of them."

Prosecutors with New York's district attorney's office also argued more evidence in the case needed to be considered, including witness accounts from some subway passengers who said outbursts like Neely's were not out of ordinary on New York City public transportation.

The New York district attorney's office said prosecutors could not comment on pending case, but shared their court filings.

Who was Jordan Neely?

Neely was experiencing homelessness and poor mental health in the months leading up to his deaths, lawyers for his family said last year, adding that his mental health struggles began at age 14 after his mother was killed.

In adulthood, Neely was a street and subway performer known for his impersonation of Michael Jackson, which he often did in Times Square. He grew up in a family of musicians, according to lawyers for his family. Neely's mother was a singer and his father performed in a band.

In the years leading up to his death, Neely experienced homelessness off and on, according to his family's lawyers. Sometimes, he lived with his aunt and her partner, and other times he lived at a Manhattan shelter or on the streets.

In the months and weeks leading up to his death, there were times when Neely got mental health treatment at a facility, according to lawyers for his family.

In an interview with USA TODAY, one of the family's lawyers shared how Neely's mother was strangled at age 36 in the apartment where she and her teen son lived, leading to Neely's mental health decline at 14.

The woman's boyfriend strangled her in her bedroom and when her son tried to tell his mother goodbye before leaving for school that day, her murderer told him his mother was asleep and not to bother her, Lennon Edwards, a lawyer for Neely's family, told USA TODAY last year.

When 14-year-old Neely returned home that afternoon, he learned the man had stuffed his mother's body in a suitcase and threw it onto a highway in the Bronx.

"That's the kind of trauma that can cause anyone to unravel," Edwards said. "This is a family that's extremely burdened."

What did Daniel Penny do?

More than a dozen witnesses have given varying accounts of what happened onboard the Manhattan-bound F train in the moments leading to Neely's death.

According to bystanders, Neely had been yelling about how hungry and tired he was, saying, "I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up, I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die," in the moments before Penny held him in a chokehold for six to 15 minutes.

Video captured by a freelance journalist who was also riding the subway shows Penny with his arms wrapped around Neely's neck and his legs wrapped around the man's waist and thighs from behind.

After a few minutes, Penny releases Neely from his grasp and he lies motionless on the floor of the subway car, which is stopped at the Broadway-Lafayette MTA station, the video shows.

Police have said they responded the afternoon of May 1 to a 911 call about a "physical fight" inside the station and when they arrived, they found Neely unconscious and unresponsive.

Penny was questioned by police in the immediate aftermath of Neely's death but was released without charges. Over a week later, Penny turned himself in to authorities the morning after prosecutors announced he would be charged with manslaughter.

Defense filed motion to dismiss case

Lawyers for Penny have argued evidence does not show their client intended to kill Neely and was acting reasonably when he placed Neely in a chokehold.

Kenniff has also argued Neely created an "environment of terror" onboard the subway car, and that the prosecution's evidence downplays the fear train passengers felt in the moments leading up to the chokehold.

"The government cites selective portions of the testimony of three grand jury witnesses to undermine the defense’s descriptions of the imminent fear passengers felt when Jordan Neely entered the subway car," lawyers for Penny wrote in a court filing.

Prosecutors file motion to take more evidence to trial

District attorneys said in court filings that the large number of passenger witnesses had varying accounts of what happened on board the subway car.

"Witnesses differ in what they were able to see and hear at various times during the encounter as well as in their own subjective assessment of the level of danger posed by Mr. Neely that day," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors have argued evidence provided by the defense omitted "accounts that undermine the notion of rampant and universal panic."

In court filings, prosecutors point to one such account from a witness who told investigators, “For me, it was like another day typically in New York. That’s what I’m used to seeing."

Prosecutors also argue that not a single witness said that Neely came into physical contact with any individual until the defendant put him in a chokehold that would turn lethal.

