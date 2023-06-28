Daniel Penny pleads not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely chokehold death

NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny was arraigned Wednesday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on the subway.

He was charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty at State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.

Read the indictment

"Daniel Penny stands indicted for manslaughter after allegedly putting Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold for several minutes until and after he stopped moving. I hope Mr. Neely's loved ones are on the path towards healing as they continue to mourn this tragic loss," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Penny was arrested last month for second-degree manslaughter and has since been out on bond. His arrest followed protests and came 11 days after the deadly encounter.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran was seen on video holding Neely in a chokehold on the F train back on May 1 in SoHo.

Read More: Daniel Penny indicted in subway chokehold death of Jordan NeelyRead More: Daniel Penny says Jordan Neely threatened to kill subway riders before deadly chokehold on video released by his attorneys

Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer who had been homeless and had a history of mental illness.

Penny told investigators Neely was threatening passengers on the train and acting erratically. His lawyers say Penny was acting in self defense and never intended to kill Neely.

Read More: Jordan Neely's loved ones, leaders pay final respects at funeral in Harlem: "Jordan was screaming for help"

"All the evidence is that, we've seen, our client acted reasonably under the circumstances and that he was justified in the actions he took," attorney Steven Raiser said.

"Daniel is a brave guy and he's continuing with his schooling. He's doing what he needs to do, staying close with his family. This is a very trying time for Danny," attorney Thomas Kenniff added

Sources say if found guilty of the initial manslaughter charge, Penny could face up to 15 years behind bars.

Penny's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25, the Manhattan DA said.

