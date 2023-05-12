Daniel Penny surrenders to police to face charge in subway chokehold death

The man seen on video putting a man in a deadly chokehold turned himself in Friday morning to face criminal charges, his lawyer said. The Manhattan DA's office said Thursday that Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, will be charged with second degree manslaughter.

Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was homeless, died after being put in a chokehold by Penny earlier this month.

Witnesses told police Neely had been begging for food and acting erratically on the F train before Penny intervened.

Penny's attorney has said, in part, that he "stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers... . We are confident that once all the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are brought to bear, Mr. Penny will be fully absolved of any wrongdoing."

Neely's family attorney declined to comment on the charges Thursday, but is expected to speak to the media Friday morning at 11 a.m., CBS News New York reported.

Neely's family said in a statement issued last week that the statement by Penny's attorney amounts to an "admission of guilt," and that "his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

