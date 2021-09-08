Daniel Radcliffe Answers MORE of the Web's Most Searched Questions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
'Miracle Workers' star Daniel Radcliffe once again takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. What plays has Daniel Radcliffe been in? What's Daniel's favorite Harry Potter? What kind of accent does he have? Who does he look like? Is he knighted? Daniel answers all these questions and much more! Season Finale of Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail airs Tuesday, Sept 14 at 10:30pm ET/PT on TBS