Daniel Radcliffe clarifies that he didn't get ripped just to play Weird Al Yankovic and says the filmmakers 'found it funny' that he just really is that muscular

Daniel Radcliffe plays a not-infrequently shirtless Weird Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Roku

Daniel Radcliffe said that he didn't get in shape specifically for the Weird Al Yankovic movie.

In the film, he appears either fully or partially shirtless multiple times and is visibly muscular.

Radcliffe said he was into fitness and that filmmakers "found it funny that that's how I looked."

Daniel Radcliffe said that there's a simple reason why he's incredibly jacked in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story": It's just how he is.

Radcliffe plays the titular Weird Al Yankovic in the movie based loosely on the singer's life. In truth, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is just as much parody as the tracks that Yankovic is known for, spoofing familiar tropes and the musician biopic format. In the film, Radcliffe is incredibly muscular, and he told GQ that his muscles weren't a deliberate choice on the part of the filmmakers.

"It wasn't a decision so much as they found it funny that that's how I looked," Radcliffe told the publication, saying that he hadn't gotten in shape specifically for the film, he's just into fitness.

Radcliffe appears either fully or partially shirtless at multiple points in the film, and his muscles are visible in the trailer for "Weird," which will be released on The Roku Channel on November 4. As Men's Health previously reported, the fact that Radcliffe seems bizarrely very ripped to play Weird Al Yankovic has already generated plenty of fan reactions.

In addition to his muscles, Radcliffe also grew his own mustache for the film.

"If you can avoid fake facial hair, you should," Radcliffe told fans at the film's panel at New York Comic Con in October. "There's advice for you."

The most crucial part of his look, however, was fake: Radcliffe wore a wig to capture the look of Yankovic's voluminous, curly hair. At New York Comic Con, his costar Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the movie, said that she got "so used" to seeing Radcliffe in the wig and mustache, saying that it was a surreal experience to watch herself and Radcliffe back in the film in costume as Madonna and Yankovic.

Read the original article on Insider