Daniel Radcliffe And His Girlfriend, Erin Darke, Have Officially Welcomed Their First Baby

Reuters

BEERSHEBA, Israel (Reuters) -Tensions ran high as ceremonies commemorating slain Israeli soldiers and victims of attacks turned into protests on Tuesday, far from the decades-old tradition of Memorial Day unity. Despite calls from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders to put disagreements aside over plans by the far-right government to strip Israel's highest court of much of its powers, the friction was palpable as bereaved families laid wreaths and lit candles at graves across the country. Bereaved father Asaf Halamish has been active in protesting against the government's planned judicial overhaul and opposed politicians, many from Israel's far-right, who had not served in the military giving speeches at memorial ceremonies.