ST. LOUIS – The man charged with hitting Jane Edmondson last year is due in court Friday.

Daniel Riley faces five charges in the crash that caused the young volleyball player to have both her legs amputated. A judge will consider motions in the case involving evidence.

Prosecutor takes action on FOX 2’s findings for grieving mom

Jury selection is next Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.