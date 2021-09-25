Daniel Robinson's father searches for son for three months

Dr. Phil CBS

Brock says he, his wife, their twin teenage sons, and their 3-year-old daughter were getting settled on an airplane waiting to depart Mexico and return home when a flight attendant asked their daughter to put on a mask. Brock says they complied but that all of a sudden, they were asked to leave the plane. He claims it was because of a comment his wife said to him that the flight attendant overheard. Hear what happened in the video above that Brock says left them stranded outside the airport at night in Cancun.